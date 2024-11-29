Ed Sheeran announces 2025 India tour: Dates, cities, ticket pre-booking, and exclusive offers revealed

Ed Sheeran will return to India in 2025 for his highly anticipated Mathematics Tour. Following a sold-out performance in Mumbai earlier this year, where he promised fans he would be back, Sheeran will perform in six cities across the country. The tour will feature songs from all his albums, including Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals, and Subtract, as well as the track "Blow" from his 2019 release, No. 6 Collaborations Project. Sheeran has previously performed in India in 2015 and 2017.

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: Dates and Cities

The Mathematics Tour 2025 will kick off on January 30, 2025, in Pune at Yash Lawns. Sheeran will then perform in Hyderabad on February 2, 2025, at Ramoji Film City, followed by a concert in Chennai on February 5, 2025, at YMCA Ground. The tour will continue with a stop in Bengaluru on February 8, 2025, at NICE Grounds, before heading to Shillong on February 12, 2025, at JN Stadium. The final performance of the tour will take place in Delhi NCR on February 15, 2025, at Leisure Valley Ground.

The Mathematics Tour 2025: How to Pre-Book Tickets for the Tour

Fans can pre-book tickets for Sheeran's India tour through BookMyShow and his official website. Although pre-sales have not yet begun, the organizers, including AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, will announce the details soon. HSBC credit and debit cardholders will enjoy a 10% discount on selected tickets through BookMyShow. The platform will also allow a maximum of six tickets per user.

The tour promises an intimate concert experience, with Sheeran likely to perform using only his guitar and loop pedal. This stripped-down setup aims to create a personal atmosphere, showcasing his musical talent and connection with his audience. The traditional stage design will emphasize Sheeran's storytelling, highlighting his soulful vocals and acoustic style. Fans can look forward to an electrifying performance that captures Sheeran's raw talent and emotional lyrics.