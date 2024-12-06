Latest Tech News How To How to turn your old smartphone into a dash cam: A simple, cost-effective safety solution for drivers

How to turn your old smartphone into a dash cam: A simple, cost-effective safety solution for drivers

Transform your old smartphone into a functional dash cam with this simple guide. Capture road incidents, save money, and improve safety while reducing electronic waste.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 11:42 IST
How to turn your old smartphone into a dash cam:
Know how to convert your old smartphone into a functional dash cam with these easy steps. (Pexels)

Dash cams have become vital for road safety, helping capture incidents and provide crucial evidence in disputes. If you don't own one, repurposing an old smartphone is an effective alternative. This method saves money, reduces e-waste, and enhances safety. Here's a step-by-step guide to converting your old phone into a dash cam.

Why Convert an Old Phone into a Dash Cam?

Reusing an old phone can be cost-efficient and environmentally friendly. Most smartphones feature high-quality cameras, making them suitable for recording road footage. Additionally, dash cam apps offer options like loop recording, collision detection, and GPS tracking, adding functionality to your setup.

Also read: Adelaide Oval weather: How to check condition for India vs Australia 2nd test on iPhone, Android phone

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What You'll Need

  • An old smartphone with a functioning camera
  • A reliable dash cam app
  • A car mount to secure the phone
  • A car charger for consistent power
  • Adequate phone storage or a microSD card

Step-by-Step Guide

1. Prepare the Smartphone

  • Factory Reset (Optional): Clear existing data to maximize storage.
  • Update Software: Ensure the phone's system is up to date for optimal performance.
  • Remove Unnecessary Apps: Free up resources by deleting unused applications.

Also read: Struggling with train ticket changes? Here's how to easily modify your name and travel date

2. Install a Dash Cam App

Choose a suitable app like AutoBoy Dash Cam or DailyRoads Voyager. Install the app and configure settings such as:

  • Video quality for clear footage
  • Loop duration to manage storage efficiently
  • Collision detection to lock recordings during sudden stops

3. Set Up a Secure Mount

Position your phone using a reliable mount. Options include suction cup mounts for windshields or air vent mounts for a low-profile setup. Ensure the camera has an unobstructed road view.

4. Connect to a Power Source

Continuous recording can drain the battery quickly. Use a car charger to keep the phone powered, or carry a power bank as a backup.

Also read: Google Maps tips you must know to navigate around farmer's protest in Delhi

5. Manage Storage

  • Enable loop recording to overwrite old files automatically.
  • Transfer important recordings to cloud storage or a computer regularly.
  • Use a microSD card for additional storage if the phone supports it.

6. Test the Setup

Before driving, confirm that the app functions correctly. Test video clarity, collision detection, and GPS tracking to ensure all features are working.

Final Steps

Once your setup is ready, start using your smartphone as a dash cam. Always ensure it is securely mounted and powered during trips. This simple and effective solution offers a practical way to enhance safety on the road.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 11:42 IST
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details
Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025

Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets