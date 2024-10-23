 How to unlock frame rate limit in Android 15 for smoother, faster gaming on Pixel devices | How-to
Home How To How to unlock frame rate limit in Android 15 for smoother, faster gaming on Pixel devices

How to unlock frame rate limit in Android 15 for smoother, faster gaming on Pixel devices

Finding ways to enhance your gaming experience on Android? Know how to disable the 60Hz frame rate limit and unlock smoother gameplay on Android 15 devices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2024, 18:47 IST
Know how to disable the 60Hz frame rate limit on Android devices for enhanced gaming performance. (Pexels)

Gamers often encounter a 60fps frame rate cap in certain games, even when their devices support higher performance levels. With the introduction of Android 15, users can disable this default frame rate limit, allowing games to run at their full potential.

Why is 120Hz important for gaming?

Many flagship Android devices now feature 120Hz displays, enabling them to render visuals at 120 frames per second. This increased frame rate enhances the gaming experience, making it noticeably smoother compared to the standard 60fps. However, several popular games on the Google Play Store still set a maximum frame rate of 60fps, which can detract from the experience on high-refresh-rate displays.

Devices like the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold feature OLED variable refresh rate panels, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL come with Super Actua LTPO OLED displays. These screens can handle higher refresh rates efficiently, and Android 15 introduces an option to disable the 60fps cap for games, making this feature particularly useful for users with Pixel devices.

Step to Disable the Frame Rate Limit in Android 15?

To disable the frame rate limit, users must first access the developer options in Android 15. This feature is typically hidden, requiring a few steps to enable. Users should proceed with caution, as activating developer mode can lead to potential issues with device performance.

To enable developer mode, navigate to the settings menu and select "About phone" at the bottom of the list. Scroll down to the "Build number" and tap it seven times. Once developer mode is enabled, users can locate the new frame rate override option.

After enabling developer mode, go back to the settings app. Select "System," then tap "Developer options." Here, users will find the option labelled "Disable default frame rate for games." Toggling this option allows games to bypass the 60Hz frame rate limit.

While this adjustment can enhance gaming performance, users should be aware that it may lead to instability in some titles. If any issues arise during gameplay, users can easily return to the developer options and disable the feature. This simple process empowers gamers to maximise their device's performance and enjoy a smoother gaming experience on their Android devices.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 18:47 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets