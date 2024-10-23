 Paytm resumes UPI services after 8 months ban: What this means for digital payments landscape | Tech News
Paytm has regained approval to onboard new UPI users after an 8-month suspension, following regulatory compliance with NPCI guidelines on risk management and data protection.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Oct 23 2024, 17:20 IST
Paytm receives NPCI approval to add new UPI users after an eight-month suspension due to compliance issues. (REUTERS)

Paytm has been granted approval by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to resume adding new users to its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform. This comes after an 8-month suspension, which began in early 2024. The approval, issued on October 22, 2024, follows Paytm's adherence to regulatory requirements, including those related to risk management and customer data protection. The company, in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), confirmed that it will need to comply with NPCI's guidelines moving forward.

Reasons Behind the Ban

The ban on Paytm's UPI services was initially imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in January 2024. The RBI cited issues related to non-compliance with certain operational guidelines, particularly concerning the management of risks and the protection of customer data. Reports suggested that Paytm had not fully met the regulatory standards for safeguarding customer payment information and managing risk processes, leading to the restriction.

Impact on Market Share

The ban significantly impacted Paytm's ability to onboard new users, which in turn affected its position in the digital payments market. Before the suspension, Paytm held a 13 percent share of UPI transactions in India. However, without the ability to bring in new users, its market share dropped to 8 percent. During this time, competitors such as PhonePe and Google Pay strengthened their dominance in the UPI space. Together, these two platforms now handle around 87 percent of UPI transactions, leaving Paytm with a reduced market presence.

Future Outlook for Paytm

Now that Paytm can add new UPI users, the company is expected to focus on regaining its market share. However, NPCI's approval comes with strict conditions, including improved risk management practices and stricter data protection measures. Additionally, Paytm must operate under a multi-bank setup for UPI transactions, which could shape its future growth strategy.

While Paytm faces an uphill battle to reclaim its lost position, the lifting of the ban offers the company a renewed opportunity to expand its UPI user base in India's competitive digital payments market.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 17:20 IST
