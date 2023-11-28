Icon
Instagram tips: Here is how to add and switch between multiple accounts very quickly

Instagram tips: Here is how to add and switch between multiple accounts very quickly

Instagram tips: Discover the seamless way to manage various aspects of your digital life with the Instagram multiple accounts feature. Learn how to effortlessly add up to five accounts and switch between them without the hassle of constant logging in and out.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 21:27 IST
Instagram tips
Instagram tips: Follow the step-by-step guide to seamlessly add and switch between up to five accounts. Wish constant logins a goodbye and say hello to a more efficient social media experience!
Instagram tips: Follow the step-by-step guide to seamlessly add and switch between up to five accounts. Wish constant logins a goodbye and say hello to a more efficient social media experience! (unsplash)

Instagram tips: Managing multiple Instagram accounts has become increasingly convenient with the platform's feature that allows users to seamlessly switch between them without the need to log out and log back in. This capability is especially useful for individuals who manage both personal and professional profiles or have various interests to cater to. Here's a comprehensive guide on adding and switching between multiple Instagram accounts.

To initiate the process of adding multiple accounts, follow these straightforward Instagram tips:

1. Access Your Instagram Profile: Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture or the profile icon located in the bottom right corner.

2. Navigate to Settings: In the top right corner, tap on the three horizontal lines to open more options. From there, select "Settings" or "Settings and Privacy."

3. Add Account: Scroll down to the bottom of the settings menu and find the "Add Account" option. Tap on it to start the process.

4. Log into Existing Account: Choose "Log into existing account" and enter the username and password of the account you want to add. Tap "Log In" to proceed.

Now that you've successfully added multiple accounts, switching between them is a breeze:

1. Access Your Profile: Tap on your Instagram profile picture or the profile icon in the bottom right corner to go to your profile.

2. Navigate to Switch Accounts: Look for your username at the top of the screen and tap on it.

3. Select the Desired Instagram Account: A list of the accounts you've added will appear. Simply tap on the account you want to switch to.

It's essential to note that Instagram allows users to add up to five accounts, providing flexibility for users with diverse interests or professional responsibilities.

In summary, these Instagram features for adding and switching between multiple accounts streamlines the user experience, eliminating the hassle of constant logging in and out. Whether you're a social media manager, a business owner, or someone with varied interests, this functionality enhances your ability to engage with different audiences effortlessly and quickly.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 21:27 IST
