Google Pixel 8 Users Will Now Get More AI Features With Google Confirming Gemini Nano

Good news is coming the way for Google Pixel 8 users as the company confirms the integration of Gemini Nano. Earlier Google denied on-device AI features for the Pixel 8 smartphone due to hardware limitations. However, now the tables have turned and Google's new Gemini Nano model will come to Pixel 8 as a developer preview. The AI model will empower the device with several AI features which already come with the Pixel 8 Pro device. Know more about what AI features are coming to the Pixel 8 smartphone.

Pixel 8 to support Gemini Nano

Google announced the on-device large language model which is called Gemini Nano for the Pixel 8 Pro device in December 2023. However, the company highlighted that the AI model is not suitable for the base model of the Pixel 8 series, creating a huge disappointment for many interested smartphone buyers. However, now Google will finally be integrating LLM into the Pixel 8 smartphone with some of the major AI features. According to the 9To5Google report, Gemini Nano will be rolled out as part of the developer preview in which some of the AI features will be included.

For starters, the Pixel 8 is reported to support on-device recorder summaries and smart replies in Gboard. These two features are also available in Pixel 8 Pro devices. The major challenge for integrating on-device AI into Pixel 8 is the 8GB RAM. Google said, “running large language models on phones with different memory specs can deliver different user experiences, so we have been testing and validating this on Pixel 8.” It is reported that the Gemini Nano will be rolled out to Pixel 8 users as part of the Android 14 QPR3 version which is speculated to come in June. With Samsung integrating AI features into its older-generation smartphones such as Galaxy S23 models, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 and others, Google is trying to do the same with less RAM storage of the Pixel 8 device.

