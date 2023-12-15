Icon
Home How To Know how to use the powerful Apple iPhone 15 Pro Magnifier app; enhance your awareness

Know how to use the powerful Apple iPhone 15 Pro Magnifier app; enhance your awareness

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro magnifier app has a powerful feature known as Image Detection, revolutionizing the way you interact with your surroundings.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 15:22 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
iPhone 15 Pro
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro
icon View all Images
The image detection feature in the iPhone 15 Pro magnifier app utilizes LiDAR technology and is available in iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 Pro variants. (Apple)

Over the years, Apple iPhones have stunned the world with their amazing software and hardware. These have helped boost productivity in professional life and bring great thrills in the entertainment sphere. And, because of its amazing features, Apple has established a separate fanbase for itself around the world. So, if you are an iPhone owner, you will be surprised to know that there are various hidden features that you would not know about. One of these amazing features is the iPhone 15 Magnifier app. The Magnifier app on your iPhone has a feature known as Image Detection. It revolutionizes the way you interact with your surroundings. This feature utilizes LiDAR technology, available in iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro variants. Check here to know how to make the most of the Magnifier app's Image Detection capabilities.

Accessing the Magnifier App:

- Open the Magnifier app through Siri, tapping on your iPhone, or locating it in the App Library.

- If not visible on the Home Screen, find it in the Utilities folder or add it to Control Center via Settings

Alternative Activation Methods:

- Customize shortcuts by tapping the back of your iPhone or triple-clicking a button.

- On iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, assign the Action button to open Magnifier for quick access.

Adjusting the Image:

  1. Zooming In: Drag the slider left or right to adjust the zoom level for a closer look at objects around you.
  2. Fine-Tuning Controls: Adjust brightness, and contrast, and apply color filters with simple taps.
  3. You can enhance the visibility by turning on the flashlight for more light.

Focus and Camera Options:

- Lock the focus with a tap.

- Switch between front and rear cameras or opt for Close-up on supported models.

Customization for Recurring Tasks:

- Save preferred controls for specific activities, such as reading a menu.

- Edit and manage saved activities through the Settings menu.

Capturing Freeze Frames:

- Tap the freeze frame icon to capture and review multiple frames.

- Frames are not saved to Photos, providing a quick review of recent captures.

Reviewing Freeze Frames:

- Access freeze frames through the View option.

- Tap on specific frames to review details.

Using Detection Mode:

- Open the Magnifier app and tap the Detection Mode icon.

- With the detection mode you can Detect people or doors with dedicated buttons.

- you can also receive image descriptions of surroundings, read text, or interact with labels.

How to use image descriptions with magnifier on your iPhone?

The Magnifier app on your iPhone offers a powerful feature that allows you to receive live image descriptions of your surroundings, providing valuable information about scenes and people detected in the camera view. This guide will walk you through the steps to use and customize image. Follow the steps below to use this feature.

  1. - For Models with LiDAR Scanner: Open Magnifier, tap the Detection Mode button, and then select the Image Descriptions button.
  2. - For Other Models: Simply tap the Image Descriptions button.
  3. - Ensure the rear camera is positioned to capture the world around you.
  4. Enabling Speech Feedback: - If you're not hearing speech feedback, check that Silent mode is turned off. Adjust the volume if necessary.
  5. - As you scan your surroundings, Magnifier will provide live descriptions through text or speech feedback.
  6. - When you're finished, tap Done to return to the Magnifier screen.

Please avoid relying on Detection Mode in high-risk or emergency situations, situations where harm or injury may occur, or for navigation purposes.

By following these steps, you can make the most of Magnifier's image description feature, enhancing your awareness of the world around you. Experiment with these features to enhance your daily experiences and gain valuable insights into the world around you.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 15:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon