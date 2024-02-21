Man buys Apple Watch SE to be 'cool', it ends up saving his life! Know how to turn on this feature

Time and again, Apple Watches have come to the rescue of their wearer by alerting them of abnormal health conditions. These health anomalies have often turned out to be life-threatening issues upon further checkups. Just a few days ago, an Apple Watch saved the life of a South Carolina resident by alerting him to a sudden beginning of atrial fibrillation (AFib). Now, in yet another incident, another life has been saved courtesy of the Apple Watch. Know what happened.

Apple Watch saves life

Frank Haggerty, a retired accountant residing in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, bought an Apple Watch SE to “be cool”! Instead, it turned out to be a life-saving purchase. In a conversation with CBS News Philadelphia, Haggerty said that he laying asleep in bed one night when he received a low heart-rate alert on his Apple Watch. Shockingly, his heart rate dropped to as low as 30 beats per minute (bpm), instead of the ideal range which is 60-100 bpm.

He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a condition called complete heart block, according to Dr. Keith Wilson, Haggerty's cardiologist. It is a life-threatening condition where the heart's electrical signals can't pass from the upper chambers (atria) to the lower chambers (ventricles). Upon enquiry, doctors were shocked to find out that Haggerty did not have any symptoms before receiving the alert.

“[Doctor] said, ‘You don't feel lightheaded? Like your chest doesn't hurt? You have nothing wrong?' I said, ‘I feel like I could run a marathon.' And his response was, ‘You might make it to the end of the hall,'”

As per the report, Haggerty credits the Apple Watch SE for saving his life. “Quite frankly, had I not had the watch on, I wouldn't be sitting here today. It's my best friend, I say that in front of my wife,” he added further.

This is not the first time that an Apple Watch has come to the rescue of its wearer. That said, it should be noted that while these devices can alert the user of health abnormalities, they are not medical devices and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.

How to check heart rate on Apple Watch

1. To turn on heart rate monitoring on your Apple Watch, go to Settings.

2. Go to Privacy & Security and then select Health.

3. Tap on Heart Rate and then turn on Heart Rate.

4. To check your heart rate, open the Heart Rate app.

