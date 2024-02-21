 Man buys Apple Watch SE to be 'cool', it ends up saving his life! Know how to turn on this feature | How-to
Home How To Man buys Apple Watch SE to be 'cool', it ends up saving his life! Know how to turn on this feature

Man buys Apple Watch SE to be 'cool', it ends up saving his life! Know how to turn on this feature

In a recent incident, the Apple Watch saved yet another life by alerting the wearer that he had an abnormally low heart rate. Know what happened next.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 16:16 IST
Apple Watch
Yet another life was saved by the Apple Watch SE. Check details. (HT Tech)
Apple Watch
Yet another life was saved by the Apple Watch SE. Check details. (HT Tech)

Time and again, Apple Watches have come to the rescue of their wearer by alerting them of abnormal health conditions. These health anomalies have often turned out to be life-threatening issues upon further checkups. Just a few days ago, an Apple Watch saved the life of a South Carolina resident by alerting him to a sudden beginning of atrial fibrillation (AFib). Now, in yet another incident, another life has been saved courtesy of the Apple Watch. Know what happened.

Apple Watch saves life

Frank Haggerty, a retired accountant residing in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, bought an Apple Watch SE to “be cool”! Instead, it turned out to be a life-saving purchase. In a conversation with  CBS News Philadelphia, Haggerty said that he laying asleep in bed one night when he received a low heart-rate alert on his Apple Watch. Shockingly, his heart rate dropped to as low as 30 beats per minute (bpm), instead of the ideal range which is 60-100 bpm.

He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a condition called complete heart block, according to Dr. Keith Wilson, Haggerty's cardiologist. It is a life-threatening condition where the heart's electrical signals can't pass from the upper chambers (atria) to the lower chambers (ventricles). Upon enquiry, doctors were shocked to find out that Haggerty did not have any symptoms before receiving the alert.

“[Doctor] said, ‘You don't feel lightheaded? Like your chest doesn't hurt? You have nothing wrong?' I said, ‘I feel like I could run a marathon.' And his response was, ‘You might make it to the end of the hall,'”

As per the report, Haggerty credits the Apple Watch SE for saving his life. “Quite frankly, had I not had the watch on, I wouldn't be sitting here today. It's my best friend, I say that in front of my wife,” he added further.

This is not the first time that an Apple Watch has come to the rescue of its wearer. That said, it should be noted that while these devices can alert the user of health abnormalities, they are not medical devices and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical care.

How to check heart rate on Apple Watch

1. To turn on heart rate monitoring on your Apple Watch, go to Settings.

2. Go to Privacy & Security and then select Health.

3. Tap on Heart Rate and then turn on Heart Rate.

4. To check your heart rate, open the Heart Rate app.

Also read other top stories today:

Deepfakes affecting our brain? AI-created images and audio are so good most people can't tell them from the real thing. But we can rely on critical thinking instead. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Lockbit ransomware gang in lockup! The US has charged two Russian nationals with deploying Lockbit ransomware against companies and groups around the world. Check it all out here.

Tinder targets fraudsters! Tinder is expanding its identity verification program at a time when AI can make it hard to tell who's real and crime is rising on dating apps. The new verification process requires a valid driver's license or passport and a self-recorded video. Know what it is all about here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 16:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak hints at AI-powered NPCs leading to smarter interactions; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets