 Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot: Know how to use AI features and create innovative presentations | How-to
Home How To Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot: Know how to use AI features and create innovative presentations

Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot: Know how to use AI features and create innovative presentations

Know how Microsoft’s PowerPoint Copilot will help you create intuitive presentations in a matter of minutes. Check out its AI features and how it makes work easy.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 08:43 IST
Icon
Make awesome presentations in minutes! Know how Decktopus AI tools can help you create PPTs
Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot
1/6 Decktopus is an AI-powered presentation generator that enables users to create attractive presentations with simple prompts. Decktopus AI tools also provide a wide range of templates for case studies, PPTs, reports, etc which users can customise based on their style. You can generate specific slides with the help of its AI generator.  (Decktopus)
Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot
2/6 The app also enables users to find images for their presentations so they do not have to spend hours looking for stock images. Simply click on the magic button, and its AI-powered tool called “Deckto” will get images for you in seconds. (Decktopus)
Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot
3/6 If you have a PPT prepared but are stuck in limbo, then worry not, as Decktopus enables users to create slide notes for topics for you and your audience to understand easily. The magic button will help you create slide notes effectively. Additionally, you can embed URLs, and custom domains, and add a voice recorder to the slide to make the presentation stand out. (Decktopus)
Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot
4/6 Decktopus AI tools also provide recommendations that enable users to enhance their presentations. This enables users to make their presentation concise and easily understandable for their audience. The Decktopus app can be utilized by entrepreneurs, businesses, students, and anyone who requires frequent PPT making.  (Decktopus)
Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot
5/6 The Decktopus app has a free version with limited features, however, if you want to experience more features then you can opt for its monthly or annual subscription plan. The plans are divided into two categories- Pro AI and business AI, therefore, choose your plan based on your needs. (Decktopus)
Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot
6/6 To use the Decktopus app users just have to select a presentation template or type the topic with some objectives. Then select the presentation timeline such as 10 minutes, 25 minutes, or 40 minutes to make it as detailed as possible. Then Decktopus will automatically align your PPT which later can be shared through a link or PDF.  ( Decktopus)
Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot
icon View all Images
Microsoft PowerPoint Copilot: Check out how PowerPoint Copilot features will help you develop attractive and engaging presentations. (Pexels)

In a digital world, we have found several different ways to simplify and automate our tiring tasks. With tech companies offering new tools and features to reduce our workload, technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) has been the biggest provider. One such company is Microsoft which has been continuously upgrading its AI feature across all of its services. Recently, the company announced Copilot integration to its workspace app including PowerPoint which has brought some unique features to simplify presentation development. Know more about PowerPoint Copilot AI features. 

What is PowerPoint Copilot?



Copilot for Microsoft PowerPoint is an AI-powered assistant which enables users to create their presentations with ease. Users just have to write conversational prompts to let the AI assistant know how you want your presentation to look and what kind of theme you are looking for. Microsoft Copilot uses natural language processing (NLP) and a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) engine to turn user ideas into compelling presentations. 

Also read: Gamma app: From creating engaging presentations to webpages, know how this AI tool helps

How to effectively use PowerPoint Copilot?

  • The Copilot in PowerPoint provides auto-suggestions for the content, allowing users to refine their work in terms of writing, designing, and more. 
  • The Copilot enables users to develop PowerPoint from scratch including design and the content required to be added. Later users can customise the presentation based on their preferences.

Also read: Visme AI-powered presentation tool

  • Users can also take advantage of Copilot for quick content generation, summarization, and slide organisation.
  • Users can take advantage of creating initial drafts and brainstorming ideas. Later with the help of smart suggestions, they can enhance the design and content of the presentation.
  • Powerpoint provides effective collaboration features, therefore, user can easily share their presentation with team members for refinement, editing, etc. 

Also read: Boost your presentation skills with AI-powered Pitch app

These are some of the unique features which PowerPoint Copilot provides its users. With ease of presentation development, users can save a huge amount of time for tasks that have greater importance. Additionally, it will also help them to improve productivity with other AI tools which Microsoft provides across all of its services. Note that to use AI features on PowerPoint, users will have to opt for its Rs.2000 monthly subscription plan.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 08:43 IST
Trending: how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to install the google play store on windows 11: a step-by-step guide get the name of any song, just hum and google assistant will identify it for you google maps tips and tricks: use it without internet! here’s how to android user? delete or disable apps on your device; know how to read whatsapp messages secretly! know how to turn off read receipts or 'blue ticks run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to download and install reliance jiotv on your laptop, pc, and smart tv boost mobile internet speed, reset hidden network setting on your phone now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: OB44 update brings exciting changes!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 18: Tips and tricks to win every battle early
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab existing rewards for free- Details

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets