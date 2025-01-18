Missed Coldplay tickets? Watch Ahmedabad concert live on this OTT platform this Republic Day

Coldplay fans who missed out on tickets for the band's Ahmedabad concert won't have to feel left out for long. Disney+ Hotstar has announced it will live-stream the highly anticipated performance from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, scheduled for January 26. This special broadcast is part of Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' which has captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of music and environmental focus.

Coldplay Announces Excitement for Indian Fans

The British band shared their excitement through a post on X (formerly Twitter), with lead vocalist Chris Martin offering a warm message to Indian fans. He said, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We're thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar so that you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you'll join us – we're so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tou: How to Watch the Concert Live

For fans eager to catch the concert, a visit to Disney+ Hotstar's website will allow them to set a reminder for the live stream. However, viewers must have a subscription to the platform to access the concert. The Super plan, which offers full HD streaming, costs Rs. 299 for three months. Meanwhile, the Premium plan, with 4K streaming, is priced at Rs. 499 for three months.

Along with Coldplay's performance, the Ahmedabad concert will feature exciting guest acts from Indian pop star Jasleen Royal, Zimbabwean singer Shone ZW, and Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna, who has previously collaborated with Coldplay on the track "We Pray."

Coldplay's ongoing world tour stands out not just for its musical performances, but for its commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. The band has pledged to reduce the carbon emissions of their 2025 tour by 50% compared to their 2016-17 tour, partnering with DHL to achieve this goal. Additionally, Coldplay will offer sign language interpreters, and touch tours for those with low or no vision, and use sensory technologies to ensure accessibility for all.