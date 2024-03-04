Quordle today: Don’t get stuck in the puzzle! Check hints, clues and answer for March 4

Quordle today: March has been a tricky affair for Quordle players so far. While there have been some easy words, a handful of tricky words have also been encountered. This inconsistency in the difficult level can be daunting, especially to new Quordle players. That is exactly what describes the answers to Quordle today. While most of the words are fairly common, one could prove to be very challenging. If you're stuck, then check out hints and clues for Quordle today.

What is Quordle?

Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Thus, it is considered four times more difficult than Wordle! The right letters are indicated by grey, yellow and green boxes. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes.

Quordle offers two playable options - Daily Quordle and Practice. While Daily Quordle brings a new puzzle every day like Wordle, Practice allows players to sharpen their word game and enhance their vocabulary.

Quordle today: Hints

Today's Quordle answer has what no player wishes for - a repetition of letters! Two words feature repeated letters, raising the difficulty of the Quordle challenge. Also, all of the words contain at least one vowel. Thus, players are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder about it. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters S, S, S, and B.

The words end with the letters Y, M, L, and T.

Word 1 clue - a word used to describe something in a sad manner.

Word 2 clue - a lingo belonging to Rugby.

Word 3 clue - of a size that is less than normal or usual.

Word 4 clue - a word that describes thing that trouble persistently.

The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge has been provided. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Are you sure of checking the answers? Do not read ahead if you do not want the answers to today's Quordle. You have been warned. The answers for Quordle today are:

1. SADLY

2. SCRUM

3. SMALL

4. BESET

Congratulations! We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues to Quordle.

