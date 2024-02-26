Quordle today: Two tricky words await! Check hints, clues and answer for February 26

Quordle today: It is that time of the day again when we assist you in solving Quordle. For the unaware, Quordle is a daily puzzle game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Quordle offers two playable options - Daily Quordle and Practice. While Daily Quordle brings a new puzzle every day like Wordle, Practice allows players to sharpen their word game and enhance their vocabulary. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes.

So, if you're struggling to figure out the answers, then check out hints and clues for Quordle. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to Quordle today.

Quordle today: Hints

Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. That is the case with two of the words today. Moreover, all of them feature multiple vowels, making the guessing game even trickier! You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder about it. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters M, M, S, and G.

The words end with the letters Y, E, E, and E.

Word 1 clue - something that is covered with moss.

Word 2 clue - a synonym for a cinema film.

Word 3 clue - the extent of the area or subject matter.

Word 4 clue - a French word used to describe a style or category of art, music, or literature.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. MOSSY

2. MOVIE

3. SCOPE

4. GENRE

Congratulations! We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

