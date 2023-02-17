    Trending News

    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

    Finding it difficult to type and edit written text? This hidden iPhone hack will make text editing easy.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 22:24 IST
    Have the new iPhone 14 Pro? These iOS 16.1 features will blow your mind
    iOS 16.1
    1/5 1. Live Activities Live Activities has been introduced to iOS which displays your current live activities such as a cab ride, a sports game or your scheduled flight and more, in real time. The feature especially well with the Dynamic Island feature as it transitions to the new notch when the iPhone 14 Pro is unlocked. (Apple)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    2/5 2. Dynamic Battery Percentage Although battery percentage was brought back with the iOS 16 first release, it was a disappointment as the battery drain only changed the percentage, often causing confusion as the battery logo in the background remained unchanged. Now with the iOS 16.1 update, the battery icon, along with the percentage will adjust in real time, according to your battery drainage. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 12 Mini
    3/5 3. Clean Energy Charging If you've already installed the iOS 16.1 update, there’s a new battery option visible in the Battery Settings called Clean Energy Charging. Only available in the US right now, this feature lets your iPhone 14 Pro detect and utilize a lower carbon emission electricity option if available, thus reducing your carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
    iOS 16.1
    4/5 4. Shared iCloud Photo Library Sharing photos with your friends and family just became a lot easier! Apple has finally brought the shared iCloud Photo Library feature with the iOS 16.1 release, allowing up to 6 users to share one photo library (Pixabay)
    Apple Fitness
    5/5 5. Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch Apple’s Fitness+ app only worked with the Apple Watch until now, leaving users without an Apple Watch disappointed. However, there’s good news as Apple has finally brought out the feature which will let you track all your fitness activities without needing an Apple Watch. (Apple )
    iPhone
    View all Images
    Know how to use the iPhone keyboard trick to complete editing in no time. (Pixabay)

    Do you find it difficult to type on your iPhone? If so, then don't worry, you are not alone. Typing on an iPhone isn't always a breeze. Whether it is about the frustrating autocorrect issues and unintentional entries of words or moving the cursor to make necessary edits, these tasks can be challenging. For instance, you may need to rectify an error in a previous sentence and find it troublesome to navigate back to that spot. With a lengthy message or email, editing the text can be a hassle.

    All of such issues can be easily tackled with the hidden iPhone trackpad. The feature enables you to relocate the cursor and return to any section of the text you desire to change, all with the use of your finger.

    The hidden trackpad of the iPhone also boasts a magnifying bubble that surfaces beneath your fingertip as you shift the cursor. This tool expands the text for ease of navigation. And, if you encounter difficulty moving the cursor with your finger, iOS presents an alternative means to do so. Wondering how to use it? Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to do it.

    How to use HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trackpad

    Step 1:

    On your iPhone go to the Note or a written block of text and bring up your keyboard.
    Step 2:

    Now, press your finger down on the space key until the keyboard goes blank. You will see the cursor getting enlarged for a second. Now your keyboard is ready to be used as a trackpad.
    Step 3:

    Keep your finger still pressed down, and move it around the entire keyboard to move your cursor, just like your Mac's trackpad.
    Step 4:

    If you want to place the cursor, simply lift your finger off the screen and use any of the other keys, like delete, to make any edits in the text. If you want to move the cursor once again, just press your finger down on the space key and the hidden key will appear.
    Step 5:

    Edit the text and save. That’s all!

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 22:24 IST
