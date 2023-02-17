This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

Do you find it difficult to type on your iPhone? If so, then don't worry, you are not alone. Typing on an iPhone isn't always a breeze. Whether it is about the frustrating autocorrect issues and unintentional entries of words or moving the cursor to make necessary edits, these tasks can be challenging. For instance, you may need to rectify an error in a previous sentence and find it troublesome to navigate back to that spot. With a lengthy message or email, editing the text can be a hassle.

All of such issues can be easily tackled with the hidden iPhone trackpad. The feature enables you to relocate the cursor and return to any section of the text you desire to change, all with the use of your finger.

The hidden trackpad of the iPhone also boasts a magnifying bubble that surfaces beneath your fingertip as you shift the cursor. This tool expands the text for ease of navigation. And, if you encounter difficulty moving the cursor with your finger, iOS presents an alternative means to do so. Wondering how to use it? Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to do it.