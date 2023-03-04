    Trending News

    Turn your iPhone or iPad into a microphone with this secret trick!

    Turn your iPhone or iPad into a microphone with this secret trick!

    This World Hearing Day, turn your iPhone or iPad into a microphone to combat noisy area situations. Wondering how? Check out this secret trick.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 15:27 IST
    iPhone user? Reduce exposure to loud noise while using AirPods with THIS trick
    AirPods Max
    1/6 Nobody enjoys loud environmental noise while listening to their favorite songs or podcasts while on-the-go. But sometimes, that’s just the situation. But, if you are an iPhone user and own a pair of AirPods (any generation) or an AirPods Max headphone, then you can easily navigate through this issue. (Pexels)
    image caption
    2/6 There are two modes in your AirPods. The first is transparency mode which lets you listen in to the ambient noises. This is handy in case you need to pay attention to what’s going around you. The other is Active Noise Cancellation which is helpful when you want to not listen to anything happening around you. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/6 All you need to do is to go to Settings on your iPhone and then move through Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Turn Headphone Accomodations on. Once turned on, you can seamlessly navigate between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    image caption
    4/6 To turn on Transparency mode using your iPhone, tap Transparency Mode, turn on Custom Transparency Mode, then turn on Ambient Noise Reduction. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation mode, go to Noise control and switch on Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    image caption
    5/6 You can also toggle these controls directly through your audio device. When you're wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on either AirPod to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. You can customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Off) in Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. (Pexels)
    image caption
    6/6 You can do the same using your Apple Watch. Simply tap the AirPlay icon while playing music through your watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency or Off to control between the settings.   (Pexels)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    There is a Live Listen feature which lets your iPhone act like a microphone. Here’s how to use it. (Unsplash)

    March 3 is widely known as World Hearing Day with the objective of increasing awareness about preventing deafness and hearing loss while promoting ear and hearing care worldwide. On this occasion, let's find some interesting ways to use your iPhone and AirPods. There is a secret feature which can turn your iPhone into a microphone. This feature is known as Live Listen, which lets your iPhone or iPad act like a microphone that sends sound to your AirPods.

    For instance, it helps you to hear someone better e.g., a family member across from you in your living room or maybe a conversation in a noisy area. Live Listen is also available on Beats headphones and is Made for iPhone hearing devices.

    First of all, you will need to add Live Listen to the control centre to use it for Live Listen for AirPods, Beats, or MFi Hearing Devices. Just go to Settings and visit the Control Center options. Now, scroll down and tap the Add button next to the Hearing button and save the changes.

    How to use Live Listen feature to turn your iPhone into microphone

    Step 1:

    First, open the Control Center on your iPhone or your iPad.
    Step 2:

    Now click on the Hearing button and then tap Live Listen. 
    Step 3:

    After that, place your iPhone or iPad, in front of the person that you want to hear. If you can't hear well enough, make sure to adjust the volume on your device.
    Step 4:

    If you can't connect to your AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro or Beats Fit Pro, or if Live Listen won't turn on, make sure Bluetooth is on and your headphones are charged.

    Pro tip: While listening to content, it's possible to view your headphone audio levels in real-time. You can quickly glance to obtain detailed decibel level information. Moreover, to use Live Listen with an external wired microphone, connect the microphone to the Lightning port or headphone jack on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 15:27 IST
