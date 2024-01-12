Unleash your creativity with the new WhatsApp sticker maker; Know how it works

Meta Platforms, the tech giant, has been working on various updates to make its instant messaging app even more user-friendly. And now, WhatsApp users on iOS are in for a treat due to the latest update - a custom sticker maker that adds a fun twist to chats. You can say goodbye to the hassle of exiting the app, as now you can create, edit, and share personalised stickers seamlessly within WhatsApp. While the WhatsApp sticker maker feature has been in-the-works for a while, iOS users will be the first to experience it, while Android users will have to wait for a while before they get their hands on it.

Create Your Own WhatsApp Stickers: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Open your sticker tray by tapping the icon next to the text box.

2. Select 'create sticker' and choose an image from your image gallery.

3. Customise your sticker with the auto-crop function and editing tools, including text, drawing, and overlaying other stickers.

4. Hit send, and your sticker is automatically stored in the sticker tray for future use.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

But that's not all- WhatsApp has more in store. Users can also edit existing stickers with these simple steps:

1. Open your sticker tray.

2. Long press the sticker you want to edit and choose 'edit sticker.'

3. Add text, other stickers, or drawings to personalise the sticker.

4. Send the edited sticker and keep the conversation lively.

Currently, exclusive to WhatsApp Web and available on iOS 17 plus, this feature allows users with older iOS versions to edit existing stickers, although creating new ones is not an option.

In an exciting development, WhatsApp plans to enhance the Sticker Maker further with the introduction of an AI sticker generator. Unveiled during the Meta Connect event on September 27, 2023, this feature allows users to create personalised stickers effortlessly.

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Upcoming AI Sticker Generator:

1. Open a chat or story on WhatsApp.

2. Tap the sticker icon (on Android, it's an emoji with a flower; on iOS, it's a sticker icon).

3. Select the "Create" option (indicated by a plus sign on Android, a pencil on iOS).

4. Tap the "AI" button, represented by a robot head.

5. Enter a detailed and imaginative description of your desired sticker.

6. The AI will present several sticker options based on your input.

7. Pick your favourite and share it with your contacts when this exciting feature goes live.

Get ready to express yourself like never before with WhatsApp's evolving sticker maker features!

Also, read these top stories:

The worst of CES 2024! The worst gadgets could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Trust in AI? Not even if your eyes tell you to! They are lying. Technology will only get us so far in dealing with AI-generated photos, of which there will be many.

Find out what we must become here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

The founder-CEOs are feeling the heat! What happened to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bumble's Whitney Herd indicates that, as profitability becomes a priority at startups, pendulum swings back from the “visionary” founder to the professional. Check out the shocking change here.