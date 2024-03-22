 WhatsApp update brings new feature, allowing users to pin three messages in chats; Know how it works | How-to
The latest WhatsApp update has introduced a new feature that allows users to pin three messages on chats. Know how to pin messages in WhatsApp chats.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 13:39 IST
Check out the new WhatsApp feature Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced. (unsplash)

On Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new WhatsApp feature that allows users to pin three messages on chats. Earlier, the feature was only limited to pinning a single message, but now WhatsApp has increased its count to three. This feature will allow users to easily access the information they need right at the top of the chat. Three messages can be easily pinned on contact as well as group chat. This does not include text but also images, videos, polls, etc. Know more about this newly announced WhatsApp feature.

New WhatsApp feature

Mark Zuckerberg announced the new chat feature through his official WhatsApp Channel along with a screenshot of how the new feature will look like. The chat said, “ Now you can pin up to 3 messages in WhatsApp chats.”

Also read: WhatsApp for Android may get a voice transcription feature, converting voice messages into text

 This feature allows users to pin important messages such as addresses, images, videos, etc on the top of messages, so they do not have to scroll all the way up to find a particular text message. This feature was already available in WhatsApp, but it was limited to pin only single text instead of three.”

Also read: WhatsApp update set to enhance your experience, allow you to pin multiple chats and messages

How to pin messages on WhatsApp chats?

To pin any text on WhatsApp chats, all you have to do is long the select text. A few option menus will appear in which you have to select “Pin” Now you can select the duration of the pinned message. WhatsApp provides durations from 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Note that the 7-day duration is set by default you can change the setting in which the pinned text becomes irrelevant. However, WhatsApp does not provide an option to pin the text for longer durations than 30 days. The other alternative to keep the important message pin forever is to keep the message of “star.”

Also read: WhatsApp update: An encryption indicator for chats is in the works, says report

Currently, WhatsApp has been working on several features which are now in the beta testing phase such as Voice Transcription, a new UPI feature, and more. However, there is no timeline provided for when these features will be officially released.

First Published Date: 22 Mar, 13:39 IST
