WhatsApp update set to enhance your experience, allow you to pin multiple chats and messages

WhatsApp, under Meta's umbrella, is testingout a new feature that will allow users to pin multiple chats and messages simultaneously. This functionality is currently in the testing phase and is available to a beta testers on WhatsApp version 2.24.6.15. With this WhatsApp update, users can pin up to five chats and three messages, enhancing their control over important conversations and information.

WhatsApp Set to Enhance Control Over Conversations

This feature empowers users to prioritise essential chats and messages by keeping them at the top of their chat list. Users enrolled in the latest WhatsApp beta program can now pin up to three messages per chat, as well as pinning up to five chats, ensuring that crucial communication remains easily accessible, as reported by WABetaInfo.

While the capability to pin chats and messages is not novel to WhatsApp, Meta's enhancement resolves previous limitations. Previously, users could only pin a single message, necessitating the unpinning of one message to pin another. However, with the updated version, users can conveniently pin multiple messages (up to three) simultaneously, along with the ability to pin up to five chats.

How to Pin Chats on WhatsApp

To pin a message on WhatsApp, users can long-press the text and select the pin option. Stable WhatsApp users are restricted to pinning a single message per chat, whereas select beta users can pin up to three messages concurrently. Additionally, users have the option to set a specific pin duration of up to 30 days for each message.

With this latest update, WhatsApp aims to streamline the user experience and facilitate better organisation of conversations and information, ensuring that users stay connected and informed with ease.