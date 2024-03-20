 WhatsApp for Android may get a voice transcription feature, converting voice messages into text | Tech News
Home Tech News WhatsApp for Android may get a voice transcription feature, converting voice messages into text

WhatsApp for Android may get a voice transcription feature, converting voice messages into text

WhatsApp is set to introduce a voice transcription feature for Android users, following its debut on WhatsApp for iPhone last year. Know all about this upcoming feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 12:23 IST
Icon
WhatsApp
WhatsApp for Android is poised to catch up with iPhone with the introduction of voice message transcription. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp for Android is poised to catch up with iPhone with the introduction of voice message transcription. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp users on Android may soon rejoice as a new feature appears to be making its way to the platform - voice message transcription. This feature, which has been available on WhatsApp for iPhone since last year, offers users the convenience of converting voice messages into text, making communication more accessible and convenient, and now it is making its way to WhatsApp for Android.

Voice Message Transcription on WhatsApp

Voice messages have long been a popular feature on WhatsApp, allowing users to quickly convey messages without typing. However, there are times when recipients may be unable to listen to these messages due to various reasons, such as being in a noisy environment or having hearing impairments. Voice message transcription addresses this issue by providing a text version of the message, ensuring that users can still receive and understand the content even if they cannot listen to it.

The inclusion of voice message transcription in WhatsApp for Android was discovered by TheSpAndroid in the code of the latest beta release, version 2.24.7.7. The code explicitly mentions support for voice transcription and indicates that users may need to download an additional 150MB of data to enable the feature. This discovery suggests that the feature is currently in development and may be rolled out to users in the near future.

Anticipating the Rollout on WhatsApp for Android

While the exact release date for the feature remains unknown, its impending arrival is undoubtedly welcome news for Android users. The addition of voice message transcription will enhance the accessibility and usability of WhatsApp, allowing users to communicate more effectively across different scenarios and circumstances.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce new features, such as voice transcription, it reinforces its position as one of the leading messaging platforms globally. Whether users are sending text messages, voice messages, or now transcribed messages, WhatsApp remains a versatile and indispensable tool for communication.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 12:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets