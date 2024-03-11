WhatsApp update: An encryption indicator for chats is in the works, says report

WhatsApp has been working to enhance its security for users by introducing new features and upgrades. Now, the app is rumored to develop a new feature which will showcase that the user's chats are encrypted. Chat encryption is an integral part of any messaging application to maintain user privacy and that the conversation stays protected. WhatsApp has already included chat encryption to the app, now it is working to increase its visibility and expand the feature for enhanced user privacy. Know more about the new encryption indicator feature that may be rolled out in a WhatsApp update soon.

WhatsApp encryption indicator feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on a feature which will increase the visibility of end-to-end encrypted chats. This feature will provide users with a sense of security that their conversations are secured and encrypted. The encryption indicator will be available below the contact and group name while the user is having conversations. This indicator will ensure users that “nobody can read their messages and listen to their calls.” WhatsApp including the encryption status is the next step forward to showcasing their commitment to enhance the app's security for its users.

It is reported that the WhatsApp encryption indicator feature is available for Beta testers for Android versions 2.24.3.17, 2.24.6.7, 2.24.6.8, and 2.24.6.10. This highlights that the stable version of the indicator will soon be rolled out for WhatsApp users in the coming months or weeks. The security feature will help users understand the security measures and how their conversations are well protected within the app.

What is end-to-end encryption?

The end-to-end encryption is a security measure which companies use to protect their conversations from third-party users or organizations. This ensures, that no one can access your personal conversations not even Meta. This security method ensures that the conversation stays between you and the person you are talking to.

