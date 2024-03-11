 WhatsApp update: An encryption indicator for chats is in the works, says report | Tech News
Home Tech News WhatsApp update: An encryption indicator for chats is in the works, says report

WhatsApp update: An encryption indicator for chats is in the works, says report

WhatsApp update may soon be rolled out that may include an encryption indicator feature for chats. Check out the feature will benefit users in terms of maintaining privacy.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 15:21 IST
WhatsApp unveils new file-sharing feature - a game-changer in instant and secure content exchange
WhatsApp status updates
1/6 1. Enhanced WhatsApp Channels Features: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has been actively improving its platform, introducing features like polls and voice message sharing.
image caption
2/6 2. Upcoming AirDrop-Like Feature: Beta testers on the Google Play Store have noticed a potential game-changing feature - an Apple AirDrop-like file-sharing capability.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Instant and Secure Sharing: The new file-sharing function is anticipated to streamline the process of sharing files instantly, resembling the iPhone's AirDrop, while ensuring end-to-end encryption for user data security.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Revolutionizing User Experience: Users will no longer need to rely on traditional chat-based file sharing, making the process quicker and more efficient, and addressing concerns about degraded image and video quality.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. User-Friendly Operation: The sharing process is expected to be initiated by opening the "Share files with nearby people" option, possibly involving a shake gesture, although specific details are yet to be officially announced.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Platform Rollout Plan: Do note that the file-sharing feature is currently under development and it may be rolled out in future updates as Meta continues to develop and refine it fully.  (unsplash)
Know about the WhatsApp encryption indicator feature. (unsplash)

WhatsApp has been working to enhance its security for users by introducing new features and upgrades. Now, the app is rumored to develop a new feature which will showcase that the user's chats are encrypted. Chat encryption is an integral part of any messaging application to maintain user privacy and that the conversation stays protected. WhatsApp has already included chat encryption to the app, now it is working to increase its visibility and expand the feature for enhanced user privacy. Know more about the new encryption indicator feature that may be rolled out in a WhatsApp update soon.

WhatsApp encryption indicator feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on a feature which will increase the visibility of end-to-end encrypted chats. This feature will provide users with a sense of security that their conversations are secured and encrypted. The encryption indicator will be available below the contact and group name while the user is having conversations. This indicator will ensure users that “nobody can read their messages and listen to their calls.” WhatsApp including the encryption status is the next step forward to showcasing their commitment to enhance the app's security for its users.

Also read: WhatsApp users may soon get greater control over their avatars; Know what is coming

It is reported that the WhatsApp encryption indicator feature is available for Beta testers for Android versions 2.24.3.17, 2.24.6.7, 2.24.6.8, and 2.24.6.10. This highlights that the stable version of the indicator will soon be rolled out for WhatsApp users in the coming months or weeks. The security feature will help users understand the security measures and how their conversations are well protected within the app.

What is end-to-end encryption?

The end-to-end encryption is a security measure which companies use to protect their conversations from third-party users or organizations. This ensures, that no one can access your personal conversations not even Meta. This security method ensures that the conversation stays between you and the person you are talking to.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 15:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets