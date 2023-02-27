    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Wordle 618 answer for February 27: Bad Monday? Not at all, just check hints, clues here

    Wordle 618 answer for February 27: Bad Monday? Not at all, just check hints, clues here

    Wordle 618 answer for February 27: The answer to today’s Wordle game is a tricky one but is a very well-used word. However, as the attempts are limited, check today's Wordle hints and clues mentioned here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 27 2023, 06:41 IST
    Best features of Xbox Game Pass in 2023 that will boost gaming experience
    Xbox
    1/6 If you want to get your hands on a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, know that there are some lesser-known benefits that come with the membership.  (HT Tech)
    Xbox
    2/6 Partner games: You can access EA Play across console, cloud and PC, as well as our recently launched partnership with Riot Games such as member-exclusive content for League of Legends, Valorant, and other Riot titles with the Ultimate subscription. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/6 Day one access: You can also access new games from Xbox Game Studios as well as franchises from Bethesda Softworks, indie games and more on day one including upcoming hits like Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends  (Microsoft)
    image caption
    4/6 Smart TV support: You can connect your Bluetooth controller and play directly through the Xbox App without a console while connecting it either with Samsung 2021 or Samsung 2022 Smart TVs.  (Microsoft)
    image caption
    5/6 Exclusive content and perks: For your favourite games such as Minecraft, Apex Legends, MultiVersus updates and DLCs are available at no extra cost.   (Microsoft)
    Xbox
    6/6 Lifestyle and entertainment options: Need a break from gaming? The Game Pass Ultimate also offers plenty of lifestyle and entertainment perks and member-only benefits like 3-month free trials of Apple TV+ or Calm Premium.   (Xbox)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 618 answer for February 27: Here are the hints and clues to let you win today's Wordle challenge. (REUTERS)

    Wordle 618 answer for February 27: Making random guesses will not help you in winning today's Wordle challenge as the letters are tricky to guess. Though you need to be quick in guessing the word as the attempts are limited, what you guess needs to be- deeply pondered on. If you have started playing Wordle 618 or are going to play, don't get stuck, as we are here to assist you. You can have a look at the Wordle 618 hints and clues provided below for an easy win.

    Wordle 618 hints for February 27

    The game completely depends on your word power and how quick you are in assembling the letters to get the correct one. Coming to the Wordle 618 solution, the letters used to form the word are a bit difficult to guess, but the word is commonly known. You are advised to figure out the letters in the first two-three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 618 word.

    Wordle 618 clues for February 27

    Step 1:

    Today's 5 letter Wordle word starts with W.
    Step 2:

    There are two vowels in today's 5 letter Wordle word.
    Step 3:

    None of the letters repeat.
    Step 4:

    The word ends with E.
    Step 5:

    Biggest hint — The term which refers to something very bad!

    With the first and the last letter known, as mentioned above along with other clues, we hope you get to the answer in no time. However, if due to any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then you can check it below.

    Wordle 618 answer for February 27

    Are you sure you want to know the answer? You can try once more, if you have some attempts left. However, if you are left with last couple of attempts, check the answer below:

    The Wordle 618 answer is WORSE. The word is an adjective and is comparative of bad.

    Go win the game!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 06:41 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new