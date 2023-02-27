Wordle 618 answer for February 27: Bad Monday? Not at all, just check hints, clues here

Wordle 618 answer for February 27: Making random guesses will not help you in winning today's Wordle challenge as the letters are tricky to guess. Though you need to be quick in guessing the word as the attempts are limited, what you guess needs to be- deeply pondered on. If you have started playing Wordle 618 or are going to play, don't get stuck, as we are here to assist you. You can have a look at the Wordle 618 hints and clues provided below for an easy win.

Wordle 618 hints for February 27

The game completely depends on your word power and how quick you are in assembling the letters to get the correct one. Coming to the Wordle 618 solution, the letters used to form the word are a bit difficult to guess, but the word is commonly known. You are advised to figure out the letters in the first two-three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 618 word.

Wordle 618 clues for February 27 Step 1: Today's 5 letter Wordle word starts with W. Step 2: There are two vowels in today's 5 letter Wordle word. Step 3: None of the letters repeat. Step 4: The word ends with E. Step 5: Biggest hint — The term which refers to something very bad!

With the first and the last letter known, as mentioned above along with other clues, we hope you get to the answer in no time. However, if due to any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then you can check it below.

Wordle 618 answer for February 27

Are you sure you want to know the answer? You can try once more, if you have some attempts left. However, if you are left with last couple of attempts, check the answer below:

The Wordle 618 answer is WORSE. The word is an adjective and is comparative of bad.

Go win the game!