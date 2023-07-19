Home How To Wordle 760 answer for July 19: Troublesome puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 760 answer for July 19: Troublesome puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 760 answer for July 19: Just like yesterday, this puzzle is not that difficult. But to make it easier, you have to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 07:52 IST
Wordle 760 answer for July 19: Keep your calm and use these Wordle hinst, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle 760 answer for July 19: Keep your calm and use these Wordle hinst, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 760 answer for July 19: This week has been a quiet one so far in Wordle. We had a couple of easy puzzles and we are still waiting for a difficult one. But you should be happy to know that you're going to enter the midweek with a simple word. Most veterans should be able to figure out the puzzle with a simple letter elimination technique, but if you're new to the game, don't worry. We have curated a list of Wordle hints and clues for you to get a good advantage before you even begin the game. And if you're already in the middle of the game and not sure what to do, you can simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 760 hints for July 19

The biggest takeaway is that today's word does not have any repeated letters. Next, the word itself is a common one, so you don't have to scratch your head even after figuring out the 5 clues. There is one uncommon letter in the word, but you should be able to get it using the letter elimination technique. Finally, the letter arrangement is also standard. If you still don't feel fully confident, just check the clues below.

Wordle 760 clues for July 19

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter C.

4. One of the vowels is I.

5. The remaining vowel is O.

Those are your clues. You have been given four out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 760 answer for July 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TONIC. It means “pertaining to, maintaining, increasing, or restoring the tone or health of the body or an organ”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 07:51 IST
