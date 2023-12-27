 Hp Elitebook 830 G6 (7yy13pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop

HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop

HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 121,637 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
HPElitebook830G6(7YY13PA)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 HPElitebook830G6(7YY13PA)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹121,637
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.33 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹99,999 5% OFF
Buy Now

HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop in India is Rs. 121,637.  At Amazon, the HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 99,999.  It comes in the following colors: s.

5% off

HP ProBook 440 G8 Notebook

HP ProBook 440 G8 Notebook PC,11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7,14 inch(35.6cm) Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/BKL Keyboard/Intel Iris Xe graphics/Win11/FPR/3 Years Warranty/1.38kg 7L375PA
₹104,951 ₹99,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Hp Elitebook 830 G6 7yy13pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 166 ppi
  • No
  • Diagonal Full HD anti-glare LED-backlit Display
  • LED
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 17.7 Millimeter thickness
  • s
  • HP
  • 1.33 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 310.4 x 229.3 x 17.7 mm
  • 830 G6 (7YY13PA)
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 2
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 2x4 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Multi Array Microphone
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dual Stereo Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Bang & Olufsen
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel UHD 620
  • Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
  • 1.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Hp

HP 15s ey2001AU
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
22% OFF
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
20% OFF
HP 15 fd0011TU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
9% OFF
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Laptops

HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop Competitors

14% OFF
HP Envy X2 12 e068ms 5AZ47UA
  • 128 GB SSD
  • 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 12.3 Inches Display Size
4% OFF
HP Spectre X360 13 aw0205tu 9JB00PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
18% OFF
HP Envy X360 15 ed1010nr 2W7P3UA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
14% OFF
HP Victus 16 e0360AX 494P5PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16.1 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

HP Elitebook 830 G6 7YY13PA Laptop News

Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

27 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops

Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

27 Dec 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16

HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

08 Aug 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Hp Elitebook 830 G6 7yy13pa Laptop