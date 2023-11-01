 Hp Omen 15 Ax249tx (1hq30pa) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Omen 15 ax249TX 1HQ30PA Laptop

HP Omen 15 ax249TX 1HQ30PA Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 99,852 in India with Intel Core i5-7300HQ (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 ax249TX 1HQ30PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 ax249TX 1HQ30PA Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹99,852
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-7300HQ (7th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
Out of Stock

HP Omen 15 ax249TX 1HQ30PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Omen 15 ax249TX 1HQ30PA Laptop in India is Rs. 99,852.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP Omen 15-ax249TX (1HQ30PA) Laptop (Core I5 7th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

(128 GB SSD1 TB HDD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Hp Omen 15 Ax249tx 1hq30pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 150 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • FHD IPS UWVA display
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
General Information
  • Black
  • 15-ax249TX (1HQ30PA)
  • 382 x 253 x 24.5 mm
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10
  • HP
  • 24.5 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 2 x 8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Bang and Oulfsen
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 5
  • SD Card Reader
  • 4.2
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Intel Core i5-7300HQ (7th Gen)
  • 2.5 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dragon Red Keyboard
  • HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 7200 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • SATA
