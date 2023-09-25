Acer, HP to Dell, here are top 5 laptop deals on Amazon; check discounts and features

Do you have a work-from-anywhere work schedule, then a Laptop is one of your requirements. Well, don't worry about the cost as Amazon has rolled out some huge discounts on laptops. You can now buy these laptops at an affordable price and also get amazing features on them.

1. Acer Aspire Lite:

B0C8P8G3WJ-1

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 29% which decreases its price from Rs. 31990 to Rs. 44990. This laptop features a 15.6" anti-glare display that ensures clear visibility even in bright environments and it offers up to 11 hours of battery life. The laptop comes with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors.

2. HP Chromebook 15a:

B0BD7Z26BN-2

On Amazon, you can get up to a 23% initial discount making its price decrease to Rs. 22990 from Rs. 30033. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 Processor for performing multitasking. It has a large screen size of 15.6 inches.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

3. Dell 14 Laptop:

B0B46CJ21J-3

The Dell 14 Laptop is available on Amazon for just Rs.36490 instead of Rs. 49215 due to the 26% initial discount available on it. It features a 14.0" inch FHD display. The laptop also has an 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 Processor.

4. HP 255 G8 Laptop:

B0CCRSRM4Q-4

Amazon is offering a 33% initial discount on HP 255 G8 Laptop making its price drop to Rs. 23490 from Rs. 34990. This HP laptop features a DOS operating system. Its special feature is that it has Anti Glare Screen.

5. HONOR MagicBook 14:

B0BC9VHH9F-5

Last but not the least in the list is HONOR MagicBook 14, which is available on Amazon at a 42% initial discount which reduces its price to Rs. 37990 from Rs. 67999. It has a 14” FHD Full View IPS Anti-Glare Screen. HONOR MagicBook 14 has a large battery capacity of 56 Wh, which can power local video watching for about 11 hours. The 65W portable charger can supplement about 65% battery capacity for HONOR MagicBook 14 in 1 hour.