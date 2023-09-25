Icon
Acer, HP to Dell, here are top 5 laptop deals on Amazon; check discounts and features

Want to buy a laptop with amazing features at an affordable cost? Go for these Acer, HP, Dell laptop deals now available on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 17:46 IST
1/5 Dell 15 laptop: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG narrow-border display. It is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor cooped with 8GB of RAM,  3200MHz Memory, and 512GB solid state drive storage. It also features a backlight and fingerprint reader. The Dell 15 laptop originally retails for Rs.67732, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.49490, giving you a massive 27 percent discount. (Amazon)
2/5 HP Pavilion 14: It features a 14-inch FHD display and is powered by ‎Ryzen 5 5625U and AMD Radeon Graphics. It has 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. It supports HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. The HP Pavilion 14 retails for Rs.62174, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.51200, giving you a discount of 18 percent. (Amazon)
3/5 Acer Aspire Lite: The Acer laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It is powered by  Intel Core i5-1155G7 Processor coupled with 16 GB of Dual-channel DDR4 RAM and  512 GB  solid-state drive storage. It also supports  Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8 MB Intel Smart Cache. The laptop is priced at Rs.61990, however, you can get it for Rs.41999 on Amazon, giving you a discount of 32 percent.  (Amazon)
4/5 Honor MagicBook X16: The laptop comes with a 16-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare screen. It is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor with Intel UHD Graphics. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It has a 65W Type-C power adapter and a 60Wh battery which provides up to 12 hours of functionality. The laptop originally retails for Rs.76999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.50990, giving you a discount of 34 percent. (Amazon)
5/5 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: It features a  15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It comes with 16GB of RAM and  512GB SSD storage. It gives up to 7 Hours of battery life with a 45Wh battery. The laptop retails for Rs.78790, however, you can get it for Rs.62500, giving you a discount of 21 percent. (Amazon)
Do you have a work-from-anywhere work schedule, then a Laptop is one of your requirements. Well, don't worry about the cost as Amazon has rolled out some huge discounts on laptops. You can now buy these laptops at an affordable price and also get amazing features on them.

1. Acer Aspire Lite:

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 29% which decreases its price from Rs. 31990 to Rs. 44990. This laptop features a 15.6" anti-glare display that ensures clear visibility even in bright environments and it offers up to 11 hours of battery life. The laptop comes with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors.

2. HP Chromebook 15a:

On Amazon, you can get up to a 23% initial discount making its price decrease to Rs. 22990 from Rs. 30033. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 Processor for performing multitasking. It has a large screen size of 15.6 inches.

3. Dell 14 Laptop:

The Dell 14 Laptop is available on Amazon for just Rs.36490 instead of Rs. 49215 due to the 26% initial discount available on it. It features a 14.0" inch FHD display. The laptop also has an 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 Processor.

4. HP 255 G8 Laptop:

Amazon is offering a 33% initial discount on HP 255 G8 Laptop making its price drop to Rs. 23490 from Rs. 34990. This HP laptop features a DOS operating system. Its special feature is that it has Anti Glare Screen.

5. HONOR MagicBook 14:

Last but not the least in the list is HONOR MagicBook 14, which is available on Amazon at a 42% initial discount which reduces its price to Rs. 37990 from Rs. 67999. It has a 14” FHD Full View IPS Anti-Glare Screen. HONOR MagicBook 14 has a large battery capacity of 56 Wh, which can power local video watching for about 11 hours. The 65W portable charger can supplement about 65% battery capacity for HONOR MagicBook 14 in 1 hour.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 17:46 IST
