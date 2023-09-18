Icon
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 specs revealed ahead of launch event

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 specs revealed ahead of launch event

Microsoft's likely upcoming product lineup reveals exciting tech upgrades, including the Surface Laptop Studio 2. The event has been scheduled for September 21 event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 10:02 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Microsoft's upcoming event lineup leaks hint at new Surface devices, including the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and more. (HT Tech)
Microsoft is getting ready to show off some new gadgets at its special event on September 21 in New York. One of them might be the Surface Laptop Studio 2. It's said to be joining the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4 at the event.

Display and Hardware Features

But before the big day, a report from the German blog WinFuture.de gives us a sneak peek at what the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will pack. This new computer will have a 14.4-inch screen, which is similar to the previous version, and it will look extra smooth with its 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1600 resolution.

Power and Graphics Options

People looking to buy the Surface Laptop Studio 2 can pick between two processors: the Core i7-13700H and the Core i7-13800H. These processors are quite powerful, with 14 cores and 20 threads. If you're into graphics, you can choose between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4060. But if you don't need a fancy graphics card, you can go for the base model, which comes with Intel's integrated Iris Xe GPU. Also read: Microsoft Xbox Brings Cloud Gaming to Samsung Smart TVs Without Console

Enhanced Memory and Battery Life

The report also suggests that Microsoft might let you have up to 64GB of memory in this new laptop, which is double what the previous version offered. Plus, you'll have the option to use microSD cards and a USB Type-A connector.

When it comes to battery life, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is rumored to have a 58Wh battery that can last up to 19 hours on a single charge. It's getting some new color choices, but the outside design remains mostly the same.

The leaks suggest that the product should be available starting from October 3, with a starting price of 2,249 euros (about Rs. 2 lakh) for the base model.

Surface Go 4

But that's not all. TheSurface Go 4 is also in the spotlight. This time, it might come with a higher price tag, around $500. That's because it seems Microsoft is skipping the 4GB RAM model, and 8GB of memory is more in line with today's laptop standards.

According to Windows Central, the Surface Go 4 should be announced on September 21 too and start shipping in October. So, if you've been waiting to upgrade your old Surface Go, the wait won't last too long now.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 10:02 IST

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 10:02 IST
