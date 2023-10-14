Microsoft Surface Book (dag 00105) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft Surface Book DAG 00105 Laptop Microsoft Surface Book DAG 00105 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 114,999 in India with Intel Core i5-7300U (7th Gen) Processor , 14 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Book DAG 00105 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Book DAG 00105 Laptop now with free delivery.