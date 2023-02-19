    Trending News

    Apple may release a whole NEW iPhone Ultra over and above iPhone 16 Pro Max

    Apple may introduce a completely new iPhone Ultra model next year apart from iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. Here is what this leak reveals.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 19 2023, 14:18 IST
    According to the latest leak, the iPhone 16 series will launch 5 iPhones and not just the expected 4 - iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra.

    Apple iPhone fans, who are eagerly waiting for never-seen-before features on next year's handsets, may get some good news! This is so because several leaks and rumours are suggesting that Apple may release a whole new iPhone Ultra on top of the expected iPhone 16 lineup. No, it won't be the renamed version of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but an even more premium phone above the Pro models. A few weeks ago, Apple analyst Mark Gurman stated in his weekly "Power On" newsletter that, "consumers are willing to pay up for the best iPhone they can get, signaling that even more ritzy models may be on the way."

    Gurman's claims received some support from the Twitter account of the aptly named Leaks Apple Pro. The tweet revealed the whole iPhone 15 series as well as iPhone 16 lineup. Here's what these iPhone lineups may look like:

    Apple iPhone 2023 lineup:

    - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

    - iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 2024 lineup:

    - iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

    - iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

    - iPhone Ultra

    The leak also confirmed that the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series will be made out of titanium, something that a bunch of previous leaks too have revealed.

    iPhone 16 Ultra to get a price hike?

    Mark Gurman hadn't confirmed the expected price for the new iPhone 16 Ultra model in 2024, but the potential increase will surely require a compelling reason for fans to buy it. "At this point, it's unclear how that top-of-the-line model would be different, but it will probably offer further camera improvements, a faster chip and perhaps an even larger display,” Mark Gurman said in his newsletter.

    However, the iPhone 16 series launch is still more than a year away! Before that, Apple will release the iPhone 15 lineup later this year with several upgrades over iPhone 14 series. USB-C port and Periscope camera on Pro models are the main highlights for now.

    First Published Date: 19 Feb, 14:18 IST
    Tags:
    Apple may release a whole NEW iPhone Ultra over and above iPhone 16 Pro Max
