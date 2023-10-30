Icon

Best smartphones under Rs. 25000: Check iQOO Z7 Pro, Realme 11 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro, more

Looking for feature-packed mid-range smartphone? Check out these top smartphones including iQOO Z7 Pro, Realme 11 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 17:21 IST
iQOO Z7 Pro
Check out these top smartphones under Rs. 25000. (Amazon.in)
Many of you must be eyeing new smartphones as Diwali is near and there is no better way to buy something new during this time. The festive season brings excitement to upgrade our electronic devices due to huge sales available on e-commerce websites. If you are searching for top mid-range smartphones which is available with huge discounts and offers, then Amazon is providing massive price cuts on smartphones across top brands. Check out the list of smartphones and discounts available.

Best smartphones under Rs. 25000

iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate along with 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera coupled with a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. It is backed with a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology. The smartphone retails for Rs.26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it with a discount that will bring the price under Rs. 25000.

Realme 11 Pro: It features a 6.70-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 coupled with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 100MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The Realme 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 27999, but you can get a discount on Amazon.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and support for Dolby Vision. It is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It also sports a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh along with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone retails for Rs. 31999 but from Amazon, you can get a discount.

Oppo F23: The Oppo F23 comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger. It comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP main, 2MP monochrome, and 2MP microscope camera sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone retails for Rs.28999, however, from Amazon, you get a discount.

Samsung Galaxy A23: It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery for long battery life and supports 25W fast charging. In terms of camera, it features a 50 MP quad rear camera setup and an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs.28990, however, from Amazon, you can get a discount.

 

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 17:21 IST
