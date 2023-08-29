iPhone 15 Pro Max may become Apple’s best-selling smartphone

iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could get a game-changing feature that could make it Apple’s best-selling model, as per the reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 16:40 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to launch at an Apple event on September 12. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is likely to be the top-end model in Apple's next iPhone series, could also become its best-selling one. The launch of the iPhone 15 series is on the horizon, and rumours are now continually surfacing. Apple's next iPhone series is expected to feature four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It will debut at the Apple event that is likely to be held on September 12.

While the standard iPhone 15 variants are expected to get some upgrades such as a USB Type-C port and Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) could get a game-changing feature that could make it the company's best-selling model.

iPhone 15 Pro Max's groundbreaking feature

According to a post by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the online publishing platform Medium (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 15 Pro Max could account for about 35 to 40 percent of Apple's shipments when it launches, making it the company's best-selling model. The report further claims that the estimated shipments for the iPhone 15 Pro have also grown by 10 percent compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is particularly due to one groundbreaking feature that is likely to be present only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max - a periscope lens.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The new lens, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5X-6X optical zoom, although Apple Insider's Andrew O'Hara claims it could even go as high as 10X, putting it at par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is considered to have the best camera zoom by many. “It means Apple is optimistic about the selling point of the periscope, which is only available in iPhone 15 Pro Max,” Kuo's report states.

If this report turns out to be true, then it would mean that people are willing to shell out even bigger bucks to get premium features on the iPhone. While there is no confirmation, reports hint at a possible $200 price hike of the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the first time since the iPhone 11 series.

Do note that this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only official confirmation by Apple will reveal actual details about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is likely to debut soon at the Apple event on September 12.

29 Aug, 16:23 IST
