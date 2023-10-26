Icon

Irresistible discounts on popular smartphones under Rs. 10000 from Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A2 to Redmi 12C

Explore significant discounts on popular smartphones, with key features ranging from high-capacity batteries to powerful processors and advanced camera systems. Just check out Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A2, Realme Narzo N53, Redmi 12C and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 11:59 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
image caption
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
unbeatable smartphone deals
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
unbeatable smartphone deals
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
unbeatable smartphone deals
icon View all Images
Check the amazing discounts on top smartphones under Rs. 10000 (representative image) (unsplash)

Discover unbeatable smartphone deals during Amazon's Great Indian Festival, offering impressive discounts on top models like Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A2, Realme Narzo N53, Redmi 12C, and Samsung Galaxy M04. Each smartphone comes with its own unique set of features. Here's a summary of the available options:

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 boasts a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 64GB internal memory, expandable to 1TB. The phone features a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup and runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4. The 16.72 cm (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD Infinity-O Display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. It is currently priced at Rs.9,199, down from its original price of Rs.14,999, with a 39% discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0B4F2TTTS-1

2. Redmi A2 boasts a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, 4GB RAM (including 2GB virtual RAM), and 64GB storage. Features include a 16.5 cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, 120Hz touch sampling, dual 8MP cameras, a 5MP front camera, a robust 5000mAh battery, and a 10W charger. It is now priced at Rs. 5,299 with a 47% discount from its original Rs. 9,999 cost.

B0C74LZSQB-2

3. Realme Narzo N53 offers 8GB dynamic RAM and 64GB ROM. It features rapid 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology and sports a slim 7.49mm design for a touch of elegance. The 50MP AI camera provides high-resolution photos with intelligent scene recognition and a massive 5000mAh battery for extended use. It has been discounted to Rs.7,999 from its original price of Rs.10,999.

B0C45N5VPT-3

4. Redmi 12C features a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor with enhanced gaming capabilities and virtual RAM. The camera setup includes a 50MP f/1.8 AI dual camera with portrait mode and night mode and a 5MP selfie camera. The phone boasts a large 17 cm HD+ display. A 5000mAh battery and dual-band Wi-Fi support enhance the user experience. It is currently available at Rs.6,999 after a 50% discount from its original price of Rs.13,999.

B0BYN34PGJ-4

5. Samsung Galaxy M04 features a MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core processor, Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1, a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup, a 5MP front camera, 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, and a 5000mAh battery. It includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months for in-box accessories. It is now priced at Rs. 6,499 after a 43% discount from its original Rs. 11,499.

B0BMGG6NKT-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 11:23 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Irresistible discounts on popular smartphones under Rs. 10000 from Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A2 to Redmi 12C
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon