Irresistible discounts on popular smartphones under Rs. 10000 from Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A2 to Redmi 12C

Discover unbeatable smartphone deals during Amazon's Great Indian Festival, offering impressive discounts on top models like Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A2, Realme Narzo N53, Redmi 12C, and Samsung Galaxy M04. Each smartphone comes with its own unique set of features. Here's a summary of the available options:

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 boasts a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 64GB internal memory, expandable to 1TB. The phone features a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup and runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4. The 16.72 cm (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD Infinity-O Display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. It is currently priced at Rs.9,199, down from its original price of Rs.14,999, with a 39% discount.

2. Redmi A2 boasts a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, 4GB RAM (including 2GB virtual RAM), and 64GB storage. Features include a 16.5 cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, 120Hz touch sampling, dual 8MP cameras, a 5MP front camera, a robust 5000mAh battery, and a 10W charger. It is now priced at Rs. 5,299 with a 47% discount from its original Rs. 9,999 cost.

3. Realme Narzo N53 offers 8GB dynamic RAM and 64GB ROM. It features rapid 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology and sports a slim 7.49mm design for a touch of elegance. The 50MP AI camera provides high-resolution photos with intelligent scene recognition and a massive 5000mAh battery for extended use. It has been discounted to Rs.7,999 from its original price of Rs.10,999.

4. Redmi 12C features a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor with enhanced gaming capabilities and virtual RAM. The camera setup includes a 50MP f/1.8 AI dual camera with portrait mode and night mode and a 5MP selfie camera. The phone boasts a large 17 cm HD+ display. A 5000mAh battery and dual-band Wi-Fi support enhance the user experience. It is currently available at Rs.6,999 after a 50% discount from its original price of Rs.13,999.

5. Samsung Galaxy M04 features a MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core processor, Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1, a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup, a 5MP front camera, 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, and a 5000mAh battery. It includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months for in-box accessories. It is now priced at Rs. 6,499 after a 43% discount from its original Rs. 11,499.