Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is deal of the day at Amazon; check huge discount!

A smartphone with an amazing camera, battery and storage is on the wish list of most buyers. But having all the premium features means the cost of the smartphone would also be high, which becomes a hurdle for most. But now, this Amazon deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will provide you a premium featured smartphone at an unexpectedly low cost. The discount being offered today is massive! Before moving ahead to the deal let's have a look at the premium features of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Why buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Initial Discount:

Amazon is offering a 53% discount in the deal of the day on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 34999 from Rs. 74999. Not just this you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to ₹30000 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank Discount:

You can further make the deal more favorable for you by taking advantage of bank offers available on Amazon. Here we are enlisting all of them.

1. Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

2. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000

3. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

4. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000