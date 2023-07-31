Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is deal of the day at Amazon; check huge discount!

Get a hefty discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 11:57 IST
Redmi 12C, OPPO A15s, to Samsung Galaxy M04, here are 5 best smartphones under Rs. 10000
image caption
1/5 The first on the list is Redmi 12C, it is powered by a high-performance MediaTek helio G85 chip and a frequency of about 2 GHz. You can grab it for just Rs. 8499 instead of Rs. 13999 with the 39% initial discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
Second in the list is OPPO A15s. It has a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro lens with an 8MP front. You can buy it for Rs. 9499 instead of Rs. 14990 with the 36% initial discount on amazon.
2/5 Second in the list is OPPO A15s. It has a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro lens with an 8MP front. You can buy it for Rs. 9499 instead of Rs. 14990 with the 36% initial discount on amazon. (Oppo)
image caption
3/5 Third one in the list is realme narzo 50i Prime. It has a powerful Unisoc T612 processor for smooth day-to-day performance with a superb AnTuTu benchmark score of 214, 150. You can buy it for just Rs. 6699 instead of Rs. 8999 on Amazon with 26% initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Next in the list is Redmi 9A Sport. The Redmi 9A Sport comes with a 13MP rear camera with an AI portrait and a 5MP front. It has a 5000mAh large battery with a 10W wired charger in the box. On Amazon you get an initial discount of 6% making its price fall to Rs. 7499 instead of Rs. 7999.   (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M04
5/5 Last but not the least in the list is Samsung Galaxy M04 which comes with  a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1.With initial discount of 29% it is available at Amazon for just Rs. 8499 instead of Rs. 11999. (Samsung)
Stylish Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours with a massive discount. Check it out here.
View all Images
Stylish Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours with a massive discount. Check it out here. (Samsung)

A smartphone with an amazing camera, battery and storage is on the wish list of most buyers. But having all the premium features means the cost of the smartphone would also be high, which becomes a hurdle for most. But now, this Amazon deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will provide you a premium featured smartphone at an unexpectedly low cost. The discount being offered today is massive! Before moving ahead to the deal let's have a look at the premium features of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Why buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

B08VB57558-1

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initial Discount:

Amazon is offering a 53% discount in the deal of the day on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 34999 from Rs. 74999. Not just this you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to 30000 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank Discount:

You can further make the deal more favorable for you by taking advantage of bank offers available on Amazon. Here we are enlisting all of them.

1. Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

2. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000

3. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

4. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 11:57 IST
keep up with tech

