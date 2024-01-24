 Msi Gl62m 7rc Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
Home Laptops in India Msi Laptop MSI GL62M 7RC Laptop

MSI GL62M 7RC Laptop

MSI GL62M 7RC Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 69,227 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GL62M 7RC Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GL62M 7RC Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹69,227
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
DOS
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
MSI GL62M 7RC Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI GL62M 7RC Laptop in India is Rs. 69,227.  At Amazon, the MSI GL62M 7RC Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 66,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Msi Gl62m 7rc Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 120 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Wideview Display
  • 141 ppi
  • LED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • GL62M 7RC
  • MSI
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • 29 Millimeter thickness
  • DOS
  • Black
  • 383 x 260 x 29 mm
Memory
  • 1 DIMM
  • DDR4
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Digital Microphone
  • Quad Speakers
  • Yes
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 4.2
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 1 multi-format SD media card reader
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • NVIDIA Geforce MX150
  • 2 GB
  • Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
  • Intel HM175
  • 2.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures support
Ports
  • 3
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
Latest Laptops

    Msi Gl62m 7rc Laptop