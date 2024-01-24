 Msi Gv62 8re 050in Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI GV62 8RE 050IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 96,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GV62 8RE 050IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GV62 8RE 050IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹96,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
MSI GV62 8RE 050IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI GV62 8RE 050IN Laptop in India is Rs. 96,990.  At Amazon, the MSI GV62 8RE 050IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 81,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Msi Gv62 8re 050in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 41 W AC Adapter W
  • 6 Cell
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display
General Information
  • Black
  • GV62 8RE-050IN
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • MSI
  • 383 x 260 x 29 mm
  • 64-bit
  • 29 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 2x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 2
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Nahimic 3 Audio Technology
  • Digital Microphone
  • No
  • Yes
  • Quad Speakers
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 5.0
Others
  • No
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)
  • 2.2 Ghz
  • Intel HM370 Express
  • 6 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
Peripherals
  • Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with Red Color Backlighting
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
