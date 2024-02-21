Msi Katana 15 B12udxk 1017in Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Katana 15 B12UDXK 1017IN Laptop MSI Katana 15 B12UDXK 1017IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 88,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Katana 15 B12UDXK 1017IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Katana 15 B12UDXK 1017IN Laptop now with free delivery.