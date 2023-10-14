Msi Katana 17 B12vfk 668in Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Katana 17 B12VFK 668IN Laptop MSI Katana 17 B12VFK 668IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 103,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12650H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Katana 17 B12VFK 668IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Katana 17 B12VFK 668IN Laptop now with free delivery.