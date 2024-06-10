 Msi Katana Gf66 12ud 472in Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
MSIKatanaGF6612UD-472INLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
MSIKatanaGF6612UD-472INLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151680/heroimage/msi-12ud-472in-151680-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIKatanaGF6612UD-472INLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151680/heroimage/msi-12ud-472in-151680-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIKatanaGF6612UD-472INLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151680/heroimage/msi-12ud-472in-151680-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIKatanaGF6612UD-472INLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151680/heroimage/msi-12ud-472in-151680-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIKatanaGF6612UD-472INLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151680/heroimage/msi-12ud-472in-151680-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIKatanaGF6612UD-472INLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_6

MSI Katana GF66 12UD 472IN Laptop

MSI Katana GF66 12UD 472IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 76,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Katana GF66 12UD 472IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Katana GF66 12UD 472IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

MSI Katana GF66 12UD-472IN Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Katana GF66 12UD 472IN Laptop in India is Rs. 76,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of MSI Katana GF66 12UD 472IN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
₹54,990
Check Details
Msi Katana Gf66 12ud 472in Laptop Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Gray
₹54,499
Check Details
Msi Katana Gf66 12ud 472in Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Shadow Black
₹56,990
Check Details
Msi Katana Gf66 12ud 472in Laptop Hp Pavilion 15 Ec2004ax 3e3r5pa Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15ITL6 82H802XXIN Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Arctic Grey
₹54,990
Check Details
Msi Katana Gf66 12ud 472in Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 15itl6 82h802xxin Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-12500H

Msi Katana Gf66 12ud 472in Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Katana Gf66 12ud 472in Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    180 W

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    FHD IPS-Level Panel (144Hz 45% NTSC)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    24.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    12UD-472IN

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Weight

    2.25 Kg weight

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    2x 2W

  • Sound Technologies

    Realtek ALC233

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in microphone

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Single Backlight Keyboard (Red)

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Msi Laptop   /   MSI Katana GF66 12UD 472IN Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Msi Laptop   /   MSI Katana GF66 12UD 472IN Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Msi Katana Gf66 12ud 472in Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender