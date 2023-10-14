Msi Katana Gf76 12ue 027in Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Katana GF76 12UE 027IN Laptop MSI Katana GF76 12UE 027IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 139,699 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Katana GF76 12UE 027IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Katana GF76 12UE 027IN Laptop now with free delivery.