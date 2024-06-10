 Msi Modern 14 B11sbu 688in Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(11 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs
MSI Modern 14 B11SBU 688IN Laptop

MSI Modern 14 B11SBU 688IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 81,478 in India with Intel Core i7-1195G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 B11SBU 688IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 B11SBU 688IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Carbon Gray
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

MSI Modern 14 B11SBU-688IN Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Modern 14 B11SBU 688IN Laptop in India is Rs. 81,478.  It comes in the following colors: Carbon Gray. The status of MSI Modern 14 B11SBU 688IN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-1195G7

Msi Modern 14 B11sbu 688in Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Modern 14 B11sbu 688in Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    90 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD 60Hz 72%NTSC IPS-Level close to 100% sRGB

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Model

    B11SBU-688IN

  • Thickness

    18.1 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    319 x 219 x 18.1 mm

  • Colour

    Carbon Gray

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Audio Solution

    2x 2W, Realtek ALC 233

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Clockspeed

    4.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce MX450

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-1195G7 (11th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Single backlight KB(White)

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024

