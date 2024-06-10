Msi Prestige 14 Ai Evo C1mg 050in Laptop (core Ultra 5/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG 050IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 5 - 125H Processor and RAM.

MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG 050IN Laptop MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG 050IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 5 - 125H Processor and RAM.

MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-050IN Laptop (Core Ultra 5/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG 050IN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 89,990. It is expected to come in the following colors: Stellar Gray. The status of MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG 050IN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check