Home Opinion NASA’s $500 Million Rocket Gamble Is Worth It

NASA’s $500 Million Rocket Gamble Is Worth It

Investing in nuclear propulsion could give the US a wider lead in a new space-race era.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 10:31 IST
Moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 completes final manoeuvre; here's what comes next
Chandrayaan-3
1/7 Chandrayaan-3's Final Lunar-bound Manoeuvre: India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completes its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it closer to the Moon's surface. (ISRO)
image caption
2/7 Completion of Moon-bound Manoeuvres: Chandrayaan-3 concludes all its Moon-bound manoeuvres, entering an orbit of 153 km x 163 km. The next step is to prepare for the separation of the lander module from the propulsion module. (ISRO)
image caption
3/7 Lander Module Separation: Preparations underway for the separation of the lander module, consisting of the lander and rover, from the propulsion module. The separation is scheduled for August 17. (ISRO)
image caption
4/7 Progression of the Mission: Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5. Orbit reduction manoeuvres were conducted on August 6, 9, and 14, positioning the spacecraft over the lunar poles. (PTI)
image caption
5/7 Soft Landing Plans: Post-separation, the lander will undergo a "deboost" process to place it in an orbit with Perilune at 30 km and Apolune at 100 km. A soft landing attempt on the Moon's south polar region is planned for August 23. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 Challenges and Simulations: The landing's critical phase involves transitioning the lander's velocity from horizontal to vertical. Extensive simulations and adjustments in guidance design and algorithms have been made to ensure a successful landing. (ISRO)
image caption
7/7 Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 (2019) aiming to demonstrate safe landing and roving on the Moon. It comprises a propulsion module, lander module, and rover with objectives including safe landing demonstration, rover mobility, and in-situ experiments on the lunar surface. (ISRO)
NASA
View all Images
Last month, NASA, partnering with the Department of Defense, gave Lockheed Martin Corp. nearly $500 million to build and test a nuclear-powered rocket by 2027. (REUTERS)

What's a government space agency like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration supposed to do if private companies like SpaceX get all the spacefaring glory? One option is to double down on investments in leading-edge advancements that may not pay off for years. Super-fast and maneuverable nuclear-powered rocket engines are one such technology. Last month, NASA, partnering with the Department of Defense, gave Lockheed Martin Corp. nearly $500 million to build and test one by 2027.

Without this collaboration, two things could be in jeopardy: NASA's dream of putting boots down in more parts of the solar system and the US's upper hand in outer-space warfare.

For nearly a century, rockets have operated in a fundamentally similar manner: A tank stores fuel that, when ignited, spits out a nozzle at high speed and creates thrust. Problem is, anything that you might want to do with a spacecraft, such as maneuver toward Mars, requires lots of fuel, and because there are no gas stations in outer space (yet), a craft must carry as much fuel as its operators expect it will need for the duration of its mission.

That can be a lot: Nearly half the mass of GOES-U, the 5.5-ton weather satellite that NASA plans to launch next year, will be fuel. Last year, Canada's Telesat Corp. announced it would take a big financial hit due to insufficient fuel in a key communication satellite.

Scientists have long recognized the need for more efficient alternatives.

In the 1950s, they came up with an explosive one: Use a small nuclear reactor to heat up a propellant, such as liquid hydrogen, to much higher temperatures than what can be achieved in a chemical rocket. Such an engine would be more than twice as efficient as a traditional rocket and much faster — in part because its engines can run nonstop for weeks, accelerating faster and faster. A chemical engine would simply burn out.

Nuclear thermal propulsion, or NTP, was actively researched by NASA and other government agencies until the early 1970s. Such rockets weren't intended to be launch vehicles (an NTP system lacks the thrust to leave Earth's surface); instead, an NTP rocket would be carried into space on a traditional rocket and operate there. Though no reactor was ever flown, there were many successful ground tests demonstrating the concept could work — on Earth. Safety concerns, especially over what might happen if such a rocket crashed back to Earth, and political pressures ended the program.

But NTP was never entirely forgotten, and in recent years, advancements in space technology have placed it on the agenda of civilian and military space authorities.

For NASA, the goal is Mars. The agency aims for a human mission to the Red Planet in the 2030s. Traditional rockets can reach Mars in as little as seven months, with a round-trip mission lasting perhaps two to three years. An efficient nuclear rocket could get astronauts to the planet in as little as 45 days under one scenario, boosting their well-being — psychologically and physically — and potentially enabling more frequent trips.

For the military, it's a race against China and Russia. The US operated spy satellites and other military spacecraft largely uncontested for decades. But in recent years, China and Russia have advanced their technologies and are actively taking steps to neutralize the US space advantage via jammers, anti-satellite weapons and other techniques. The military would like to move satellites out of the way, but those built with traditional technologies are either too slow or will run out of fuel if they are relocated too often. Those limitations won't be significant factors with nuclear-powered engines.

So what's the holdup? Nobody has ever tested a nuclear-powered rocket in space, and serious questions exist about how one would perform in extreme conditions. The public must also be assured that an accident during launch won't result in an environmental and health catastrophe.

The good news is that such a rocket is easier to build in 2023 than it was the last time the US tried. Materials science has advanced considerably, which should help engineer a system that can withstand outer space and a nuclear reactor's heat. Likewise, modern computing power will allow complex reactor designs to be subjected to simulations and redesigns rapidly.

All of this sets the stage for the federal government's new effort. And while success is far from guaranteed, with a little luck and continued funding and commitment from Congress, the partnership between NASA and the Defense Department will help the US maintain and widen its lead in a new space-race era.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia, technology and the environment. He is author, most recently, of “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 10:31 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

140-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth at a fiery 54196 kmph, says NASA; Check all details
17 August 2023
After 70 years, Asteroid 2022 CP1 approaches Earth again; NASA provides details
17 August 2023
NASA tracking bus-sized asteroid whose orbit will bring it close to Earth today
16 August 2023
Coldest planets in the solar system: Check out Neptune and Uranus
16 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 PZ approaching Earth for a close approach, says NASA
15 August 2023
NASA clocks Asteroid 2023 PX at 27252 kmph and it is hurtling towards Earth
15 August 2023
Meteorite that was turned into an arrowhead - 3500 years ago
14 August 2023
Solar Eclipse 2023: Know When and where you can watch this rare phenomenon
14 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping
Google Docs
How to delete a page in Google Docs? Know the easiest tricks

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets