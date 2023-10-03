Icon
2200-foot asteroid, among 5 asteroids speeding towards Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more

2200-foot asteroid, among 5 asteroids speeding towards Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more

Recently, NASA has tracked 5 huge asteroids approaching Earth and they are expected to pay a close visit very soon. Check what NASA data has revealed including of a 220-foot wide asteroid.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 03 2023, 19:27 IST
Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY)
Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY): NASA tracked down this giant 2200-foot wide asteroid. It is as big as the size of a bridge. It will pay a close visit to Earth today, on October 3. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 6.32 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 75457 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 SN6
Asteroid 2023 SN6: As informed by NASA, This asteroid is 130 Feet wide and as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest approach to Earth is expected to be 4.82 million kilometers per hour. It will reach close to Earth on October 4. It was first observed on September 15. It will be approaching Earth tomorrow, October 4. It relative velocity of approaching towards Earth is 30583 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QC8
Asteroid 2023 QC8: This asteroid is as big as the size of an aircraft. It is 130 Feet wide. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 6.04 million kilometers. It will reach close to Earth on October 5. It was first observed on 21 August 2023. It is hurtling towards Earth with a speed of 22703 kilometers per hour. (PIxabay)
Asteroid 2023 RF10
Asteroid 2023 RF10: As revealed by the data from NASA, this asteroid is 84 feet wide. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 5. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 6.07 million kilometers. It will be speeding toward Earth with a relative velocity of approximately 20836 million kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2022 TD
Asteroid 2022 TD: According to NASA, this asteroid is as big as the size of a bus. Designated as 2022 TD, this asteroid is 31 feet wide. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 7. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 3.42 million kilometers. It will be travelling towards Earth at a speed of 33843 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
