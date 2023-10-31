2326-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth soon, says NASA

Icon
NASA has revealed that 5 asteroids are set to pass Earth at close distances soon, and one of them is a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid over 2300 feet wide! Know their speed, size, distance, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 10:49 IST
Asteroid 2023 TW6 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, October 31, is designated Asteroid 2023 TW6. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is almost 280 feet wide and is travelling at a fiery speed of almost 88007 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 UZ3 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 UZ3, and it will pass by Earth tomorrow, November 1. According to NASA, this space rock is house-sized with a width of 58 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 1 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 51814 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 UV3 – Yet another space rock named Asteroid 2023 UV3 will also pass Earth tomorrow, November 1. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 48 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 5.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 55552 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2016 WY – The smallest space rock of them all, Asteroid 2016 WY will pass by Earth on November 2. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.4 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 16 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 14187 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2003 UC20 – The biggest asteroid of them all in this list, Asteroid 2003 UC20, with a staggering width of nearly 2326 feet, will pass Earth on November 2. According to NASA, this Potentially Hazardous Asteroid is travelling at almost 28694 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of just 5.2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
