Have Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Flip 5, Fold 5? Android 14 rolling out to you

Check the new list of Samsung devices that will be getting the new Android 14 update with One UI 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 09:58 IST
Android 14
Google, with the launch of the Pixel 8 series, had announced it new OS called Android 14, but it was only available for Google devices. Now, Samsung has started to roll out the Android 14 update in its high-end smartphones and a new list of devices included  Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Check if your device is getting the new update or not. (Google)
1/5 Google, with the launch of the Pixel 8 series, had announced it new OS called Android 14, but it was only available for Google devices. Now, Samsung has started to roll out the Android 14 update in its high-end smartphones and a new list of devices included  Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Check if your device is getting the new update or not. (Google)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung a few weeks back released the Android 14 version with One UI 6 for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series. Now, it is reported that more Samsung devices will be joining the list of receiving the new awaited update. (Samsung)
2/5 Samsung a few weeks back released the Android 14 version with One UI 6 for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series. Now, it is reported that more Samsung devices will be joining the list of receiving the new awaited update. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
According to the report, Samsung devices such as Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be getting the new Android 14 update with One UI 6. The device users will see the update notification on their devices soon. (HT Tech)
3/5 According to the report, Samsung devices such as Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be getting the new Android 14 update with One UI 6. The device users will see the update notification on their devices soon. (HT Tech)
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung users can also go to their smartphone Settings and visit the software update menu to check if the update is available. Then, install Android 14 on the device, however, note that it will take a few minutes to download the update successfully.  (REUTERS)
4/5 Samsung users can also go to their smartphone Settings and visit the software update menu to check if the update is available. Then, install Android 14 on the device, however, note that it will take a few minutes to download the update successfully.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
The Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will receive the Android 14 update now, but users of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model will have to wait a few more weeks. More Samsung devices will be added to the list in the coming weeks. (Samsung)
5/5 The Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will receive the Android 14 update now, but users of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model will have to wait a few more weeks. More Samsung devices will be added to the list in the coming weeks. (Samsung)
First Published Date: 23 Nov, 09:58 IST
