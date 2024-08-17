 iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September | Photos
iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September

Know what devices are expected to launch at the upcoming Apple event. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2024, 13:00 IST
iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to be announced at the upcoming Apple event which may take place on September 10. Leaks suggest that Apple has a few design changes with new vertically placed cameras, an Action Button, and a suspected Capture Button. Additionally, the smartphones will likely come with a new gen A18 series chipset. (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: The iPhone 16 Pro models will also be announced at the launch event. Apple is suspected to bring bigger screen sizes of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max along with a new Capture Button. The smartphone will likely feature the A18 Pro chipset with improved NPU performance and AI processing capabilities. Additionally, the cameras may also get significant upgrades.  (unsplash)
Apple Watch Series 10: This year Apple may bring new bigger sizes of the 10th-gen smartwatch. However, the watch’s case is expected to be slimmer than the predecessor. Rumours suggest that the upcoming watch may feature a new sensor for hypertension and sleep apnea tracking. It is also expected to come with some Apple Intelligence features with a new powerful chipset.  (Apple)
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Leaks and information about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are slim. However, in the last two years, the company has announced the watch alongside the launch of the new iPhone series. While no bigger upgrades are expected, the smartwatch may come with a faster chipset and some AI-powered features.  (AFP)
First Published Date: 17 Aug, 13:00 IST
