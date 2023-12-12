Massive hole opens on the Sun, hurls solar winds towards Earth, says NASA; Solar storm may strike soon

Icon
A gigantic hole has ripped open on the surface of the Sun. The solar winds expelled from the hole can reach the Earth in three days, revealed NASA. It is likely to result in a solar storm event.

| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 14:26 IST
Solar storm
Last week was a quiet one for the Earth, in terms of solar activity. We did see a few solar flares erupting, sending ultraviolet radiation to Earth, which in turn triggered brief short-wave radio blackouts in the geoeffective areas. But there were no major solar storm events. This is set to change as a new coronal hole has opened up on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. (NASA/SDO)
Solar storm
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes coronal holes as dark areas in solar images, which are cooler, less dense regions with open magnetic fields, facilitating the escape of solar wind, and leading to high-speed streams in interplanetary space. Coronal holes are associated with solar storms, and they can also cause solar flare eruptions and release coronal mass ejection (CME).  (NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory)
Solar storm
According to a report by Space Weather Live, “A very large coronal hole is currently facing our planet sending a high-speed solar wind stream towards us. This high-speed solar wind stream flowing from this coronal hole is expected to arrive at our planet. Solar wind speeds of about 700km/s are expected. Expect more geomagnetic storming up to the moderate G2 geomagnetic storm level (Kp6) after the solar wind stream arrives”. (NASA)
Solar flare
We recently suffered a bout of solar wind in early December. The resultant solar storm was a minor one. However, with such a big coronal hole, the overall impact can be significant. Additionally, if the solar winds are accompanied by CME, then we can see a strong solar storm event on the Earth that can spark auroras, impact small satellites in the lower Earth orbits (LEOs), and even impact sensitive electronic equipment on the ground. (Unsplash)
Solar storm
What are solar winds: According to a NASA post, solar winds are the outward expansion of plasma from the Sun’s corona (outermost atmosphere). You can imagine them to be a semi-gaseous object that has a strong magnetic field. As it heats up due to the constant nuclear fusion on the Sun, the gravity of the star fails to hold it to the ground. Now where does it go then? We all know that the Sun completes one rotation around its axis in 27 days, which is a very high speed compared to its size. As it rotates, the plasma gets accumulated towards the polar region of the Sun.  The polar region of the Sun is where the outwardly moving magnetic field lines exist and it surrounds the Sun in a sheath of plasma. But as solar wind projects further and further it spreads itself thin and can no longer resist the inward push of interstellar space medium. As it gets pushed too far, it causes a shockwave called termination shock, it gets flung out and because of its speed and moving pattern, it has been termed solar wind.  (Pixabay)
