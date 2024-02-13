 NASA Nova-C lander may land near Shiva Shakti Point - Chandrayaan-3 landing spot on Moo | Photos
NASA's Nova-C lander is set to make a landing on the Moon near the Shiva Shakti Point, where Chandrayaan-3 landing spot is. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 16:35 IST
The IM-1 mission is projected to launch tomorrow, February 14, 2024, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will take place at 12:57 a.m. EST from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket will also carry the Nova-C lander also known as the Odysseus.  (NASA)
The Nova-C lander is projected to launch near the Moon’s south pole which is expected to close to the Chandrayaan-3 landing spot. The lunar lander will land approximately 300 kilometres from the Moon's south pole and about 1500 kilometres from the Shiva Shakti Point (Also known as  Chandrayaan-3 landing spot), Times Now reported. (AP)
The landing location of the Nova-C lander was strategically decided to study the Moon resources along with ice water. The expected landing is said to be February 22, 2024 if everything goes successfully. However, the mission has only three launch window dates due to the emerging lunar night. (Pixabay)
IM-1 moon mission will carry 12 major payloads with six instruments from NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program (CLPS) and six commercial payloads. NASA said the mission study includes, “plume-surface interactions, radio astronomy, and space weather interactions with the lunar surface.  (Pixabay)
If the Nova-C lander makes a successful landing on the lunar surface, then it will become the first private mission to land on the Moon, making it a huge achievement for Intuitive Machines. Note that the spacecraft will have a direct trajectory to the Moon, making a lesser travel time than the Chandrayaan-3 mission. (Pixabay)
