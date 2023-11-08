NASA reveals 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon; Know details
NASA has revealed that 5 asteroids, ranging from 28 feet to 91 feet, are expected to pass Earth at very close distances soon. Know their speed, size, distance, and other details, as per the space agency.
First Published Date: 08 Nov, 17:26 IST
More From This Section
Powerful Solar winds set to spark solar storm today and tomorrow, NASA reveals the danger
08 November 2023
NASA says Apollo group asteroid will fly past Earth today
08 November 2023
NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid Bennu sample unveiled at the Smithsonian museum
07 November 2023
Two asteroids to pass Earth at extremely close distances! Know details
07 November 2023
5 asteroids to come very close to Earth! Check what NASA revealed
07 November 2023
A star is born! And NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was there to snap an incredible image
06 November 2023
150-foot asteroid to come as close as 5.8 mn km today, reveals NASA
06 November 2023
5 huge asteroids to pass close to Earth this week; NASA reveals speed, size, and more
04 November 2023
71699444459750
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS