Home Photos NASA reveals 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon; Know details

NASA reveals 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon; Know details

NASA has revealed that 5 asteroids, ranging from 28 feet to 91 feet, are expected to pass Earth at very close distances soon. Know their speed, size, distance, and other details, as per the space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 17:26 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 VD3 – Asteroid 2023 VD3, which is almost 42 feet wide, will pass Earth closely today, November 8. This asteroid is travelling in its orbit at a blistering speed of 64533 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 491,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 VW – Asteroid 2023 VW is another asteroid that is set to pass Earth today, November 8. In terms of size, it is approximately 28 feet wide. As per NASA, it will pass Earth at a distance of 653,000 kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 28714 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 VZ2 – Asteroid 2023 VZ2 is set to pass Earth today, November 8. It is nearly 47 feet wide, as per NASA. It will come as close as 2.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 40163 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 TD14 – The last asteroid to pass Earth today, November 8, is Asteroid 2023 TD14. The asteroid, with a width of almost 77 feet, will pass Earth at a distance of 3.5 million kilometers and a speed of 22593 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 VC – Asteroid 2023 VC, with a width of almost 91 feet, will pass Earth tomorrow, November 9. On that day, it will come as close as 2.4 million kilometers. NASA has tracked the asteroid in its orbit, travelling at a blistering speed of 34727 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 08 Nov, 17:26 IST
