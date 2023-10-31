Icon
Home Photos NISAR mission: Know all about NASA and ISRO’s satellite mission

NISAR mission: Know all about NASA and ISRO’s satellite mission

NASA and ISRO will launch their collaborative satellite mission dubbed NISAR in the year 2024. Know all about the mission.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 14:32 IST
Icon
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another major mission lined up called NISAR or  NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission which will be conducted in collaboration with NASA. The mission aims to study climate change and the impact of natural disasters. 
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another major mission lined up called NISAR or  NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission which will be conducted in collaboration with NASA. The mission aims to study climate change and the impact of natural disasters.  (NASA/JPL)
1/5 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another major mission lined up called NISAR or  NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission which will be conducted in collaboration with NASA. The mission aims to study climate change and the impact of natural disasters.  (NASA/JPL)
Icon
The NISAR mission will be studying Earth's global carbon cycle and climate change with the help of two radar frequencies, L-band and S-band. The satellite will conduct an in-depth study on natural disasters and how they impact the environment as well as the Earth's surface. It will collect the smallest measurements and details about our climate.
The NISAR mission will be studying Earth's global carbon cycle and climate change with the help of two radar frequencies, L-band and S-band. The satellite will conduct an in-depth study on natural disasters and how they impact the environment as well as the Earth's surface. It will collect the smallest measurements and details about our climate. (NASA/JPL)
2/5 The NISAR mission will be studying Earth's global carbon cycle and climate change with the help of two radar frequencies, L-band and S-band. The satellite will conduct an in-depth study on natural disasters and how they impact the environment as well as the Earth's surface. It will collect the smallest measurements and details about our climate. (NASA/JPL)
Icon
The NISAR mission will also be studying the forest and wetland ecosystems from where the majority of greenhouse gases are produced. Studying their impact will enable scientists and policymakers to take corrective actions.
The NISAR mission will also be studying the forest and wetland ecosystems from where the majority of greenhouse gases are produced. Studying their impact will enable scientists and policymakers to take corrective actions. (NASA/JPL)
3/5 The NISAR mission will also be studying the forest and wetland ecosystems from where the majority of greenhouse gases are produced. Studying their impact will enable scientists and policymakers to take corrective actions. (NASA/JPL)
Icon
According to NASA, the mission will be equipped with an L-band synthetic aperture radar, a high-speed data communication system, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder, and a payload data subsystem provided by NASA. ISRO is responsible for providing the spacecraft bus, the S-band radar, the launch vehicle and all the required launch services.
According to NASA, the mission will be equipped with an L-band synthetic aperture radar, a high-speed data communication system, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder, and a payload data subsystem provided by NASA. ISRO is responsible for providing the spacecraft bus, the S-band radar, the launch vehicle and all the required launch services. (Pixabay)
4/5 According to NASA, the mission will be equipped with an L-band synthetic aperture radar, a high-speed data communication system, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder, and a payload data subsystem provided by NASA. ISRO is responsible for providing the spacecraft bus, the S-band radar, the launch vehicle and all the required launch services. (Pixabay)
Icon
As per reports, NISAR in every 12-days will conduct a scan on Earth’s land and ice surfaces which will help researchers to study the absorption and release of carbon gases. The overall scientific data will help prepare countries to combat natural disasters or reduce their impact.
As per reports, NISAR in every 12-days will conduct a scan on Earth’s land and ice surfaces which will help researchers to study the absorption and release of carbon gases. The overall scientific data will help prepare countries to combat natural disasters or reduce their impact. (Pixabay)
5/5 As per reports, NISAR in every 12-days will conduct a scan on Earth’s land and ice surfaces which will help researchers to study the absorption and release of carbon gases. The overall scientific data will help prepare countries to combat natural disasters or reduce their impact. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 31 Oct, 14:20 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 TW6 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, October 31, is designated Asteroid 2023 TW6. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is almost 280 feet wide and is travelling at a fiery speed of almost 88007 kilometers per hour.
2326-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth soon, says NASA
31 October 2023
Know all about the solar storm that struck the Earth on October 30.
Solar storm strikes! Fast-moving solar winds collide with Earth, NASA reveals
31 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Building-sized asteroid to get as close as 7.3mn km to Earth; Check speed, size and more
31 October 2023
The Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) project, conducted rigorous testing of the new camera in lunar-like terrains in Lanzarote, Spain,PANGAEA.
NASA and ESA scientists to bring next generation camera for future Moon missions
30 October 2023
Know all about the NISAR mission and the collaboration between NASA and ISRO.
NISAR mission launch date: NASA and ISRO to launch satellite
30 October 2023
Asteroid 2004 UU1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Statue of Unity-sized asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA
30 October 2023
The asteroid is as big as the size of a building and belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
620-foot asteroid to pass close to Earth tomorrow! NASA reveals distance, speed, and more.
29 October 2023
For the first time, NASA's IXPE telescope captures polarized x-ray imagery of Supernova Remnant SN 1006. ( Representative image)
In a first, IXPE telescope has revealed Supernova secrets, says NASA
28 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon