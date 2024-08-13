 Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone | Photos
Home Photos Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone

Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone

Google has launched the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India after teasing it for the past few weeks. Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the 2nd-gen foldable phone from the Google and it gets several major upgrades and features. Let's have a look at 5 things that you need to know about the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 13 2024, 22:44 IST
Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone
Priced at Rs. 1,74,999, Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google’s most expensive phone. It is also the most expensive foldable phone in India when you look at the base price of its competitors including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open and others. (Google)
photos
1/5 Priced at Rs. 1,74,999, Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google’s most expensive phone. It is also the most expensive foldable phone in India when you look at the base price of its competitors including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open and others. (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone
Pixel 9 Pro Fold is taller, slimmer and lighter when compared to the Pixel Fold. The phone’s all-new hinge is made from stainless steel and its cover is made of high-strength aluminium alloy. (Google)
image caption
2/5 Pixel 9 Pro Fold is taller, slimmer and lighter when compared to the Pixel Fold. The phone’s all-new hinge is made from stainless steel and its cover is made of high-strength aluminium alloy. (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone
Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a triple rear camera system with 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide with Macro Focus and 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens. The setup comes with a spectral and flicker sensor along with optical plus electronic image stabilisation on wide and telephoto mode. (Google)
image caption
3/5 Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a triple rear camera system with 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide with Macro Focus and 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens. The setup comes with a spectral and flicker sensor along with optical plus electronic image stabilisation on wide and telephoto mode. (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone
Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs Android 14 out of the box and it is confirmed to get 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. The device is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs Android 14 out of the box and it is confirmed to get 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. The device is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (Google)
More about Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 8.0 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹151,000
Check details
See full Specifications
Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone
The Indian market will just get a single variant of the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB of RAM. Buyers will be able to choose from two colour options - Obsidian and Porcelain. (Google)
image caption
5/5 The Indian market will just get a single variant of the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB of RAM. Buyers will be able to choose from two colour options - Obsidian and Porcelain. (Google)
First Published Date: 13 Aug, 22:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets