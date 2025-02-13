Latest Tech News Photos PlayStation State of Play: Days Gone Remastered, Saros, and other exciting unveils

PlayStation State of Play: Days Gone Remastered, Saros, and other exciting unveils

PlayStation wrapped up its State of Play broadcast on February 12. The showcase featured a slew of new game announcements, a look at upcoming titles, and confirmation of several release dates for previously announced games.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 16:37 IST
Days Gone Remastered
Days Gone Remastered, as the name suggests, is a remaster of the original game that was released in 2019 for the PS4. It is set to launch on the PlayStation 5 on 25th April 2025. The remaster brings improved graphical fidelity, Tempest 3D audio support, and DualSense features. Additionally, there is new content, including a survival arcade mode, an assault permadeath mode, and more. The best part? Current owners of the game can upgrade to this new version for just $10. (PlayStation)
Saros is the next game from Housemarque. The studio rose to fame with Returnal on the PS5, and now it is back with this brand-new title, which is set to launch on the PS5 in 2026. Players will take on the role of Arjun Devraj, who is stranded in a lost-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. From the looks of it, Soros has a roguelike structure similar to Returnal.
Saros is the next game from Housemarque. The studio rose to fame with Returnal on the PS5, and now it is back with this brand-new title, which is set to launch on the PS5 in 2026. Players will take on the role of Arjun Devraj, who is stranded in a lost-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. From the looks of it, Soros has a roguelike structure similar to Returnal. (PlayStation)
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater finally has a release date. The game will launch on the PS5 on August 28. Konami has also released a brand-new trailer, which includes the first look at the Cobra Unit.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater finally has a release date. The game will launch on the PS5 on August 28. Konami has also released a brand-new trailer, which includes the first look at the Cobra Unit. (Konami)
Lies of P: Overture is a prequel to the 2023 action RPG Lies of P. The game is set in the city of Krat before its collapse. It will launch this summer on PS5 and PS4.
Lies of P: Overture is a prequel to the 2023 action RPG Lies of P. The game is set in the city of Krat before its collapse. It will launch this summer on PS5 and PS4.
Mind’s Eye is an action-adventure game featuring a protagonist named Jacob Diaz. It is set in the fictional Americana city of Red Rock. The game is set to launch this summer on PS5.
Mind’s Eye is an action-adventure game featuring a protagonist named Jacob Diaz. It is set in the fictional Americana city of Red Rock. The game is set to launch this summer on PS5.
